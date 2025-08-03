Zimbabwe flight traffic falls 42%

News / National

Zimbabwe recorded a sharp 42% decline in flight traffic in the first quarter of 2025, with the number of flights falling to 11 376 from 19 588 in the previous quarter, according to the latest data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat).The statistics show both domestic and international flights fell in February before recovering in March. International flights rose from 2 200 in February to 2 522 in March, while domestic flights increased from 1 221 to 1 762 over the same period.The drop in flight activity saw total passenger numbers fall 19,5%, from 622 727 in the last quarter of 2024 to 501 275 in the first three months of 2025. All airports reported reductions in flight volumes.Air cargo traffic also took a hit, with freight volumes down 38,8% to 2 968 tonnes from 4 851 tonnes in the previous quarter. Inbound freight plunged 58,1%, while outbound freight dropped 17,3%.ZimStat also reported a 35,9% fall in goods transported by rail. Agricultural freight volumes fell steeply by 86,7%, industrial sector freight dropped 1,7%, and energy and mining sector volumes decreased 5,8%.Rail accidents fell by half, from 120 in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 58 in early 2025, but mainline accidents rose sharply by 66,7%, from 21 to 35.Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has since downgraded Zimbabwe's 2025 tourism growth forecast to 2,9%, down from the initial 4,3%, citing poor performance in late 2024 and early 2025.International tourist arrivals fell 9% to 336 369 in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, while average hotel room occupancy declined by 2%. All major tourist regions recorded drops in occupancy except Bulawayo, Midlands, and Harare."This trend could slow our recovery to pre-Covid arrival levels of 2 million visitors a year," Ncube said while presenting the 2025 Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review on Thursday.