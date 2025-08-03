Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe flight traffic falls 42%

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe recorded a sharp 42% decline in flight traffic in the first quarter of 2025, with the number of flights falling to 11 376 from 19 588 in the previous quarter, according to the latest data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat).

The statistics show both domestic and international flights fell in February before recovering in March. International flights rose from 2 200 in February to 2 522 in March, while domestic flights increased from 1 221 to 1 762 over the same period.

The drop in flight activity saw total passenger numbers fall 19,5%, from 622 727 in the last quarter of 2024 to 501 275 in the first three months of 2025. All airports reported reductions in flight volumes.

Air cargo traffic also took a hit, with freight volumes down 38,8% to 2 968 tonnes from 4 851 tonnes in the previous quarter. Inbound freight plunged 58,1%, while outbound freight dropped 17,3%.

ZimStat also reported a 35,9% fall in goods transported by rail. Agricultural freight volumes fell steeply by 86,7%, industrial sector freight dropped 1,7%, and energy and mining sector volumes decreased 5,8%.

Rail accidents fell by half, from 120 in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 58 in early 2025, but mainline accidents rose sharply by 66,7%, from 21 to 35.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has since downgraded Zimbabwe's 2025 tourism growth forecast to 2,9%, down from the initial 4,3%, citing poor performance in late 2024 and early 2025.

International tourist arrivals fell 9% to 336 369 in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, while average hotel room occupancy declined by 2%. All major tourist regions recorded drops in occupancy except Bulawayo, Midlands, and Harare.

"This trend could slow our recovery to pre-Covid arrival levels of 2 million visitors a year," Ncube said while presenting the 2025 Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review on Thursday.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF battlelines drawn over Tagwirei

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Edgar Lungu repatriation matter back in the High Court in Pretoria

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Nurse injured on duty, betrayed by Mnangagwa's govt

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing growth target missed

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani project to begin round-the-clock operations

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Woman raped while lover watches

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa to launch National Tourism policy

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chinese national up for US$300,000 fraud

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

NEC reviews wages for agricultural sector workers

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF MP's property attached over US$34,000 fraud

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bulawayo bush shrines, open-air worship raise health fears

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe health spending among lowest in region

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Media smearing Russia's Alabuga programme

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Magunje cement plant licence sparks corruption fears

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Surge in bogus police officers mounting fake roadblocks

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Pursuing Excellence: The Key to Success

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mbare is NOW the Heart Beat of Zimbabwe's Economy

12 hrs ago | 362 Views

When a government feels compelled to use the media to showcase its successes, there's really no success to speak about

12 hrs ago | 228 Views

Be a Problem Solver

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Gold Backed Currency vs Dollarisation: Lessons from Zimbabwe's New ZiG

12 hrs ago | 289 Views

University of Cape Town give white students higher marks

14 hrs ago | 602 Views

Public outrage forces Ministry to assist nurse injured in 2018

15 hrs ago | 412 Views

President Lungu murdered by drug cartels in South Africa?

16 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Hwange units 7 and 8 power Zimbabwe's energy stability

16 hrs ago | 221 Views

Tagwirei's co-option into Central Committee 'irreversibly settled'

17 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Zimbabwe raises US$25.4 million from sugar tax

17 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mutoko locals question true benefits of granite mining

17 hrs ago | 165 Views

Dairy farmers cry foul over low milk prices

17 hrs ago | 175 Views

South Africa deports 10,000 illegal immigrants

17 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimpapers driver killed in Bulawayo road accident

17 hrs ago | 211 Views

Why most Zimbabweans still can't afford to fly

18 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mathibela faces vote of no confidence over Zanu-PF ties

20 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mutsvangwa's half-truths and the need for fact-checking

21 hrs ago | 401 Views

New Zanu-PF boss tackles factionalism

21 hrs ago | 278 Views

Ramaphosa's emails hacked by SAPS crime intelligence

21 hrs ago | 706 Views

6 paradoxes defining Zimbabwe's current reality

23 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe Govt Pension Fund acquires Monomotapa Hotel

23 hrs ago | 414 Views

Minister partners sangoma in drug abuse fight

23 hrs ago | 164 Views

Company faces exchange control violation charges

23 hrs ago | 179 Views

Supreme Court saves Ugandan couple from Harare houses seizure

23 hrs ago | 320 Views

Used tyres are a deadly gamble Zimbabwe cannot afford

23 hrs ago | 192 Views

AG's office pushing 14 Bills through Parliament

24 hrs ago | 108 Views

Garwe orders council probe

24 hrs ago | 247 Views

Tagwirei delivers Epwotth to Zanu-PF

24 hrs ago | 786 Views

Grace Mugabe turns 60 today

03 Aug 2025 at 11:36hrs | 748 Views

Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

03 Aug 2025 at 11:18hrs | 266 Views

Zanu-PF grabs Chinhoyi council seat

03 Aug 2025 at 11:18hrs | 193 Views

Highlanders Chairman sparks controversy

03 Aug 2025 at 10:24hrs | 438 Views