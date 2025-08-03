Latest News Editor's Choice


NEC reviews wages for agricultural sector workers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The National Employment Council (NEC) for Zimbabwe's agricultural industry has announced an upward revision of minimum wages and allowances for workers in the sector, effective from June 1, 2025.

In a notice addressed to all general agriculture sub-sector employers and employees, the NEC outlined the new minimum wage structure based on the interbank exchange rate of US$1 to ZWL26.7891 as of July 22, 2025.

The wage increase covers 10 worker grades, from A1 to C2. The lowest grade (A1) saw a rise from US$75 to US$80 per month, while the highest grade (C2) increased from US$149 to US$159. Other grades received increments ranging between US$5 and US$10.

Workers are to be paid 65 percent of their wages in US dollars, with the balance in local currency (ZiG). The accommodation allowance remains unchanged at US$38 (or equivalent). Fuel and night allowances increased by US$1 each, now set at US$12 and US$8 respectively.

Additional benefits include employer-covered transport, travel, and subsistence costs. Employees handling firearms and dogs will receive an extra five percent of their basic monthly wage as an allowance.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr Shadreck Makombe confirmed the new wage schedule, noting it reflects consensus between workers' representatives and employers. He added that employers unable to meet the new rates may apply for exemptions.

Zimbabwe National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Mrs Monica Chinamasa described the revised structure as fair, considering the current cost of living.

However, Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association (ZTGA) chairman George Seremwe cautioned that rising labour costs threaten farm profitability. "Farmers are caught between viability and workers' welfare. We must review output prices to sustain decent wages," he said.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust (TFUT) president Edward Dune echoed concerns, highlighting that some farmers are resorting to paying labour costs in kind due to cash shortages. He also pointed to market distortions and challenges from the newly liberalised market structure as obstacles to financial stability.

Recently, farmer representatives petitioned the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) to incorporate labour costs into the minimum input package, acknowledging that labour accounts for about 15 percent of total production costs.

Source - The Herald
