Chinese national up for US$300,000 fraud

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 40-year-old Chinese national, Xiang Jun, appeared before the Harare Magistrates' Court on Friday, facing a fraud charge involving US$322,381.

Magistrate Donald Ndirowei granted Xiang bail of US$300 and remanded him to August 20, 2025. The accused was also ordered not to interfere with State witnesses.

The prosecution, represented by Rufaro Chonzi, initially opposed bail, citing evidence linking Xiang to the alleged offence. This includes possession of a stolen radio and a signed receipt confirming the payment from the complainant. Chonzi further raised concerns over Xiang's potential pending cases and his status as a foreign national, suggesting a flight risk, with the possibility of fleeing to China if released.

The State also warned that Xiang might interfere with evidence, influence witnesses, or commit further offences if granted bail. Given the gravity of the charge, the prosecution argued that a custodial sentence was likely upon conviction.

According to the prosecution, in June 2024, Xiang misrepresented to the complainant his ability to supply chrome, antimony, and copper, as well as to secure an export licence. The complainant subsequently paid US$322,381 for the minerals and licence.

Xiang allegedly acknowledged receipt of the funds but failed to deliver the minerals or the export licence, becoming evasive thereafter. The complainant suffered the entire loss with no recovery made to date.

Source - Newsday
