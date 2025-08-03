Mnangagwa to launch National Tourism policy

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to officially launch Zimbabwe's National Tourism Policy today in Harare, unveiling a strategic blueprint designed to transform the country into a world-class tourist destination and grow the sector into a US$5 billion economy by 2025.The comprehensive policy framework outlines key strategies to enhance visitor experiences, promote investment, improve infrastructure, conserve the environment, and involve local communities in tourism activities. It also emphasizes digital transformation and streamlined regulatory processes to attract investors and boost the sector's global competitiveness.In an exclusive interview, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi described the launch as a "significant milestone" in Zimbabwe's economic growth agenda."His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, will reaffirm the Government's commitment to making tourism a pillar of our economy," said Minister Rwodzi. "The policy provides a clear roadmap for sustainable growth, job creation, and increased foreign currency earnings."The policy aims to build on the sector's strong post-pandemic recovery, highlighted by increased international arrivals from key markets such as China, the United States, and regional African countries. Popular attractions like Victoria Falls, Great Zimbabwe, Hwange National Park, and the Eastern Highlands continue to draw leisure and business tourists alike.Government efforts such as the "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" campaign and enhanced air connectivity through carriers like Fastjet, Emirates, and Ethiopian Airlines have contributed to the sector's rebound. The introduction of the Kaza UniVisa, facilitating seamless travel between Zimbabwe and Zambia, has further boosted cross-border tourism.Significant investments in infrastructure have been made, including upgrades to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International and Victoria Falls International airports, as well as improvements to critical road networks like the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Highway to enhance access to major tourist sites.The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) has supported several high-profile projects, including new hotels in Victoria Falls, refurbishment of the Rainbow Towers in Harare, and eco-lodges in Gonarezhou National Park.International marketing efforts remain strong, with Zimbabwe showcasing its diverse tourism offerings at major travel expos such as the World Travel Market in London and ITB Berlin.Industry experts express optimism that with clear policy direction, increased investment, and sustained marketing, Zimbabwe will reclaim its position as one of Africa's premier tourist destinations.Today's launch will set the tone for the future of tourism and reinforce the Government's commitment to harnessing the sector's full potential for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.