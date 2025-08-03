Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to launch National Tourism policy

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to officially launch Zimbabwe's National Tourism Policy today in Harare, unveiling a strategic blueprint designed to transform the country into a world-class tourist destination and grow the sector into a US$5 billion economy by 2025.

The comprehensive policy framework outlines key strategies to enhance visitor experiences, promote investment, improve infrastructure, conserve the environment, and involve local communities in tourism activities. It also emphasizes digital transformation and streamlined regulatory processes to attract investors and boost the sector's global competitiveness.

In an exclusive interview, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi described the launch as a "significant milestone" in Zimbabwe's economic growth agenda.

"His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, will reaffirm the Government's commitment to making tourism a pillar of our economy," said Minister Rwodzi. "The policy provides a clear roadmap for sustainable growth, job creation, and increased foreign currency earnings."

The policy aims to build on the sector's strong post-pandemic recovery, highlighted by increased international arrivals from key markets such as China, the United States, and regional African countries. Popular attractions like Victoria Falls, Great Zimbabwe, Hwange National Park, and the Eastern Highlands continue to draw leisure and business tourists alike.

Government efforts such as the "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" campaign and enhanced air connectivity through carriers like Fastjet, Emirates, and Ethiopian Airlines have contributed to the sector's rebound. The introduction of the Kaza UniVisa, facilitating seamless travel between Zimbabwe and Zambia, has further boosted cross-border tourism.

Significant investments in infrastructure have been made, including upgrades to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International and Victoria Falls International airports, as well as improvements to critical road networks like the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Highway to enhance access to major tourist sites.

The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) has supported several high-profile projects, including new hotels in Victoria Falls, refurbishment of the Rainbow Towers in Harare, and eco-lodges in Gonarezhou National Park.

International marketing efforts remain strong, with Zimbabwe showcasing its diverse tourism offerings at major travel expos such as the World Travel Market in London and ITB Berlin.

Industry experts express optimism that with clear policy direction, increased investment, and sustained marketing, Zimbabwe will reclaim its position as one of Africa's premier tourist destinations.

Today's launch will set the tone for the future of tourism and reinforce the Government's commitment to harnessing the sector's full potential for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF battlelines drawn over Tagwirei

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Edgar Lungu repatriation matter back in the High Court in Pretoria

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Nurse injured on duty, betrayed by Mnangagwa's govt

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing growth target missed

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani project to begin round-the-clock operations

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Woman raped while lover watches

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Chinese national up for US$300,000 fraud

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

NEC reviews wages for agricultural sector workers

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe flight traffic falls 42%

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF MP's property attached over US$34,000 fraud

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bulawayo bush shrines, open-air worship raise health fears

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe health spending among lowest in region

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Media smearing Russia's Alabuga programme

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Magunje cement plant licence sparks corruption fears

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Surge in bogus police officers mounting fake roadblocks

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Pursuing Excellence: The Key to Success

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mbare is NOW the Heart Beat of Zimbabwe's Economy

12 hrs ago | 356 Views

When a government feels compelled to use the media to showcase its successes, there's really no success to speak about

12 hrs ago | 223 Views

Be a Problem Solver

12 hrs ago | 98 Views

Gold Backed Currency vs Dollarisation: Lessons from Zimbabwe's New ZiG

12 hrs ago | 282 Views

University of Cape Town give white students higher marks

14 hrs ago | 588 Views

Public outrage forces Ministry to assist nurse injured in 2018

15 hrs ago | 406 Views

President Lungu murdered by drug cartels in South Africa?

16 hrs ago | 989 Views

Hwange units 7 and 8 power Zimbabwe's energy stability

16 hrs ago | 217 Views

Tagwirei's co-option into Central Committee 'irreversibly settled'

16 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Zimbabwe raises US$25.4 million from sugar tax

17 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mutoko locals question true benefits of granite mining

17 hrs ago | 164 Views

Dairy farmers cry foul over low milk prices

17 hrs ago | 172 Views

South Africa deports 10,000 illegal immigrants

17 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimpapers driver killed in Bulawayo road accident

17 hrs ago | 206 Views

Why most Zimbabweans still can't afford to fly

18 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mathibela faces vote of no confidence over Zanu-PF ties

20 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mutsvangwa's half-truths and the need for fact-checking

20 hrs ago | 397 Views

New Zanu-PF boss tackles factionalism

20 hrs ago | 274 Views

Ramaphosa's emails hacked by SAPS crime intelligence

20 hrs ago | 698 Views

6 paradoxes defining Zimbabwe's current reality

23 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe Govt Pension Fund acquires Monomotapa Hotel

23 hrs ago | 411 Views

Minister partners sangoma in drug abuse fight

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

Company faces exchange control violation charges

23 hrs ago | 177 Views

Supreme Court saves Ugandan couple from Harare houses seizure

23 hrs ago | 317 Views

Used tyres are a deadly gamble Zimbabwe cannot afford

23 hrs ago | 189 Views

AG's office pushing 14 Bills through Parliament

23 hrs ago | 108 Views

Garwe orders council probe

23 hrs ago | 246 Views

Tagwirei delivers Epwotth to Zanu-PF

24 hrs ago | 778 Views

Grace Mugabe turns 60 today

24 hrs ago | 741 Views

Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

03 Aug 2025 at 11:18hrs | 261 Views

Zanu-PF grabs Chinhoyi council seat

03 Aug 2025 at 11:18hrs | 192 Views

Highlanders Chairman sparks controversy

03 Aug 2025 at 10:24hrs | 432 Views