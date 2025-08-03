Latest News Editor's Choice


Lake Gwayi-Shangani project to begin round-the-clock operations

Construction at the Lake Gwayi-Shangani multi-purpose dam has entered an intensive new phase, with contractors set to begin round-the-clock operations as government funding ensures uninterrupted progress.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), leading the initiative, confirmed that from tomorrow, work will proceed 24 hours a day to accelerate the dam's completion, a key component of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP).

Treasury has released an initial US$5 million towards construction and committed to monthly disbursements of the same amount until the project is finished, securing a steady funding stream to avoid previous delays caused by financial constraints.

Once complete, Lake Gwayi-Shangani, located in Hwange District, will be Zimbabwe's third-largest inland water body after Tugwi-Mukosi and Lake Mutirikwi in Masvingo. The dam will provide a reliable water supply to Bulawayo, support irrigation, and generate hydroelectric power - all vital for regional development.

The project includes a 10MW mini hydroelectric power station, a 252km pipeline connecting the dam to Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb with six booster stations, a 220ML/day water treatment plant, and irrigation schemes covering 10,000 hectares for communities along the pipeline route.

ZINWA Assistant Resident Engineer, Tinevimbo Hope Musingarimi, said construction has gained momentum since receiving government funding in June.

"We began placing roller-compacted concrete on 18 June and have completed the 22-metre lift for Block Three. Preparations for the next dam wall section are underway. The hydroelectric power plant is 78 percent complete with reinforcement and drainage pipe installations in progress," she said.

Currently, 400 workers are on site, with plans to increase numbers as the project advances. Night shifts will be introduced to fast-track progress.

"Lake Gwayi-Shangani is transformative - supplying water, generating electricity, and boosting tourism and fisheries," Musingarimi added.

Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Dr Anxious Masuka, reaffirmed government commitment during a recent inter-ministerial meeting.

"The Government has released US$5 million and pledged monthly funding to expedite construction. The dam wall, currently 39 metres high, needs an additional 22 metres to enable water impoundment ahead of the rainy season," said Dr Masuka.

The dam, with a planned holding capacity of 634.27 million cubic metres, is 72 percent complete and is seen as a permanent solution to Bulawayo's chronic water shortages.

Property valuation and resettlement plans affecting 734 households across 27 villages, business properties, and institutional centers valued at US$2 million have been finalised. The relocation programme includes new homes, infrastructure, and social amenities with access to potable water.

Initially proposed in 1912, the project stalled during the Rhodesian era before being revived by the Zimbabwean government in 2012. The current administration has prioritized its completion under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030.

ZINWA is working with engineers from China International Water and Electric Corporation. Worker capacity on site is around 350 and can increase to 620 as construction intensifies.

Source - The Herald
