Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nurse injured on duty, betrayed by Mnangagwa's govt

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Progress Muzuva, a nurse at Bikita Rural Hospital in Masvingo province, remains bedridden and without adequate medical care or compensation seven years after suffering serious injuries inflicted by a violent maternity patient while on duty.

On August 13, 2018, Muzuva was tasked with escorting a pregnant woman in urgent need of care to Silveira Mission Hospital. The patient, initially stable, became uncontrollably violent during the ambulance journey - screaming, smashing a window, and attempting to jump from the moving vehicle. Muzuva fought to protect the woman from self-harm and safely brought her back to the ambulance.

Shortly afterward, the patient went into labor. Muzuva delivered the baby using only her bare hands. However, the mother, suffering from delusions, accused Muzuva of swapping the baby and tried to kill the newborn. Muzuva shielded the infant while fending off the aggressive mother, finally handing both over safely upon arrival at Silveira.

The ordeal left Muzuva with severe injuries-a swollen left leg and a damaged spine confirmed by X-rays. Despite this, she was granted regular sick leave rather than compensatory leave, and her repeated requests for government medical support and transport to specialist hospitals were denied.

Forced to pay out of pocket for all medical care, Muzuva has amassed US$11,000 in bills. She has endured long, uncomfortable journeys to appointments, including traveling by commuter omnibus while lying on a mattress.

Her attempts to seek justice were met with bureaucratic stonewalling and harassment. Her salary was slashed by 50% just months after the injury, and requests for compensatory leave were rejected. A district HR manager reportedly made dismissive and insensitive remarks, deepening her hardship.

In December 2019, Muzuva underwent spinal surgery, but recovery was hampered when she was forced to attend a canceled meeting shortly afterward. Her condition worsened, leaving her unable to sit, walk, or use the toilet. In 2021, the government requested her retirement, but she refused after discovering the official letter falsely claimed her injury was not work-related-potentially denying her compensation.

Since then, Muzuva has faced ignored calls, canceled appointments, and official indifference. A provincial ministry official reportedly told her she should not trouble them and that they would communicate only if necessary.

A second major operation in January 2023, funded by private doctors, came too late to prevent permanent damage. Muzuva continues to suffer stabbing pains and fears her spinal implants are shifting.

In 2024, Muzuva discovered that the ministry allegedly forged a letter indicating she accepted retirement in 2022 without her consent.

The Ministry of Health has since issued a statement saying it is reviewing her case through legal and administrative channels, emphasizing the need to examine extensive records dating back to 2018. The ministry insists the matter has not been ignored.

Meanwhile, Progress Muzuva remains in urgent need of proper medical care, support, and justice for the sacrifices she made while saving a life.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Nurse, #Mnangagwa, #Duty

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF battlelines drawn over Tagwirei

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Edgar Lungu repatriation matter back in the High Court in Pretoria

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing growth target missed

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani project to begin round-the-clock operations

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Woman raped while lover watches

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa to launch National Tourism policy

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chinese national up for US$300,000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

NEC reviews wages for agricultural sector workers

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe flight traffic falls 42%

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF MP's property attached over US$34,000 fraud

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Bulawayo bush shrines, open-air worship raise health fears

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe health spending among lowest in region

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Media smearing Russia's Alabuga programme

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Magunje cement plant licence sparks corruption fears

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Surge in bogus police officers mounting fake roadblocks

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Pursuing Excellence: The Key to Success

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mbare is NOW the Heart Beat of Zimbabwe's Economy

12 hrs ago | 352 Views

When a government feels compelled to use the media to showcase its successes, there's really no success to speak about

12 hrs ago | 220 Views

Be a Problem Solver

12 hrs ago | 97 Views

Gold Backed Currency vs Dollarisation: Lessons from Zimbabwe's New ZiG

12 hrs ago | 279 Views

University of Cape Town give white students higher marks

13 hrs ago | 578 Views

Public outrage forces Ministry to assist nurse injured in 2018

14 hrs ago | 403 Views

President Lungu murdered by drug cartels in South Africa?

16 hrs ago | 980 Views

Hwange units 7 and 8 power Zimbabwe's energy stability

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Tagwirei's co-option into Central Committee 'irreversibly settled'

16 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Zimbabwe raises US$25.4 million from sugar tax

16 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mutoko locals question true benefits of granite mining

16 hrs ago | 163 Views

Dairy farmers cry foul over low milk prices

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

South Africa deports 10,000 illegal immigrants

16 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimpapers driver killed in Bulawayo road accident

16 hrs ago | 204 Views

Why most Zimbabweans still can't afford to fly

17 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mathibela faces vote of no confidence over Zanu-PF ties

19 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mutsvangwa's half-truths and the need for fact-checking

20 hrs ago | 394 Views

New Zanu-PF boss tackles factionalism

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

Ramaphosa's emails hacked by SAPS crime intelligence

20 hrs ago | 690 Views

6 paradoxes defining Zimbabwe's current reality

23 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe Govt Pension Fund acquires Monomotapa Hotel

23 hrs ago | 410 Views

Minister partners sangoma in drug abuse fight

23 hrs ago | 162 Views

Company faces exchange control violation charges

23 hrs ago | 177 Views

Supreme Court saves Ugandan couple from Harare houses seizure

23 hrs ago | 313 Views

Used tyres are a deadly gamble Zimbabwe cannot afford

23 hrs ago | 188 Views

AG's office pushing 14 Bills through Parliament

23 hrs ago | 108 Views

Garwe orders council probe

23 hrs ago | 244 Views

Tagwirei delivers Epwotth to Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 775 Views

Grace Mugabe turns 60 today

24 hrs ago | 736 Views

Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

24 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zanu-PF grabs Chinhoyi council seat

24 hrs ago | 190 Views

Highlanders Chairman sparks controversy

03 Aug 2025 at 10:24hrs | 430 Views