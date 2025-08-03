Nurse injured on duty, betrayed by Mnangagwa's govt

News / National

by Staff reporter

Progress Muzuva, a nurse at Bikita Rural Hospital in Masvingo province, remains bedridden and without adequate medical care or compensation seven years after suffering serious injuries inflicted by a violent maternity patient while on duty.On August 13, 2018, Muzuva was tasked with escorting a pregnant woman in urgent need of care to Silveira Mission Hospital. The patient, initially stable, became uncontrollably violent during the ambulance journey - screaming, smashing a window, and attempting to jump from the moving vehicle. Muzuva fought to protect the woman from self-harm and safely brought her back to the ambulance.Shortly afterward, the patient went into labor. Muzuva delivered the baby using only her bare hands. However, the mother, suffering from delusions, accused Muzuva of swapping the baby and tried to kill the newborn. Muzuva shielded the infant while fending off the aggressive mother, finally handing both over safely upon arrival at Silveira.The ordeal left Muzuva with severe injuries-a swollen left leg and a damaged spine confirmed by X-rays. Despite this, she was granted regular sick leave rather than compensatory leave, and her repeated requests for government medical support and transport to specialist hospitals were denied.Forced to pay out of pocket for all medical care, Muzuva has amassed US$11,000 in bills. She has endured long, uncomfortable journeys to appointments, including traveling by commuter omnibus while lying on a mattress.Her attempts to seek justice were met with bureaucratic stonewalling and harassment. Her salary was slashed by 50% just months after the injury, and requests for compensatory leave were rejected. A district HR manager reportedly made dismissive and insensitive remarks, deepening her hardship.In December 2019, Muzuva underwent spinal surgery, but recovery was hampered when she was forced to attend a canceled meeting shortly afterward. Her condition worsened, leaving her unable to sit, walk, or use the toilet. In 2021, the government requested her retirement, but she refused after discovering the official letter falsely claimed her injury was not work-related-potentially denying her compensation.Since then, Muzuva has faced ignored calls, canceled appointments, and official indifference. A provincial ministry official reportedly told her she should not trouble them and that they would communicate only if necessary.A second major operation in January 2023, funded by private doctors, came too late to prevent permanent damage. Muzuva continues to suffer stabbing pains and fears her spinal implants are shifting.In 2024, Muzuva discovered that the ministry allegedly forged a letter indicating she accepted retirement in 2022 without her consent.The Ministry of Health has since issued a statement saying it is reviewing her case through legal and administrative channels, emphasizing the need to examine extensive records dating back to 2018. The ministry insists the matter has not been ignored.Meanwhile, Progress Muzuva remains in urgent need of proper medical care, support, and justice for the sacrifices she made while saving a life.