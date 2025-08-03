Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Edgar Lungu repatriation matter back in the High Court in Pretoria

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The impasse over the final resting place of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu heads back to the High Court in Pretoria today for a final determination on the matter.

The Zambian government is seeking declaratory relief, which would entitle it the right to repatriate the former President's body to Zambia for a state funeral and burial in Embassy Park, Lusaka.

Lungu's burial, which was set to take place in June this year, was interdicted (by agreement between parties) pending the final determination of this issue.

The Zambian government charges in papers that while former President Lungu's benefits were suspended when he became engaged in active politics, that impediment fell away upon his passing.

As a result, Lungu became entitled to a state funeral and the Zambian government acquired the right to accord him such.

Source - SABC News
More on: #Lungu, #Court,

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF battlelines drawn over Tagwirei

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Nurse injured on duty, betrayed by Mnangagwa's govt

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing growth target missed

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani project to begin round-the-clock operations

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Woman raped while lover watches

3 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mnangagwa to launch National Tourism policy

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chinese national up for US$300,000 fraud

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

NEC reviews wages for agricultural sector workers

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe flight traffic falls 42%

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF MP's property attached over US$34,000 fraud

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bulawayo bush shrines, open-air worship raise health fears

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe health spending among lowest in region

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Media smearing Russia's Alabuga programme

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Magunje cement plant licence sparks corruption fears

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Surge in bogus police officers mounting fake roadblocks

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Pursuing Excellence: The Key to Success

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mbare is NOW the Heart Beat of Zimbabwe's Economy

12 hrs ago | 363 Views

When a government feels compelled to use the media to showcase its successes, there's really no success to speak about

12 hrs ago | 229 Views

Be a Problem Solver

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Gold Backed Currency vs Dollarisation: Lessons from Zimbabwe's New ZiG

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

University of Cape Town give white students higher marks

14 hrs ago | 604 Views

Public outrage forces Ministry to assist nurse injured in 2018

15 hrs ago | 414 Views

President Lungu murdered by drug cartels in South Africa?

16 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Hwange units 7 and 8 power Zimbabwe's energy stability

17 hrs ago | 221 Views

Tagwirei's co-option into Central Committee 'irreversibly settled'

17 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Zimbabwe raises US$25.4 million from sugar tax

17 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mutoko locals question true benefits of granite mining

17 hrs ago | 165 Views

Dairy farmers cry foul over low milk prices

17 hrs ago | 176 Views

South Africa deports 10,000 illegal immigrants

17 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zimpapers driver killed in Bulawayo road accident

17 hrs ago | 211 Views

Why most Zimbabweans still can't afford to fly

18 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mathibela faces vote of no confidence over Zanu-PF ties

20 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mutsvangwa's half-truths and the need for fact-checking

21 hrs ago | 403 Views

New Zanu-PF boss tackles factionalism

21 hrs ago | 280 Views

Ramaphosa's emails hacked by SAPS crime intelligence

21 hrs ago | 709 Views

6 paradoxes defining Zimbabwe's current reality

23 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe Govt Pension Fund acquires Monomotapa Hotel

24 hrs ago | 415 Views

Minister partners sangoma in drug abuse fight

24 hrs ago | 164 Views

Company faces exchange control violation charges

24 hrs ago | 179 Views

Supreme Court saves Ugandan couple from Harare houses seizure

24 hrs ago | 321 Views

Used tyres are a deadly gamble Zimbabwe cannot afford

24 hrs ago | 192 Views

AG's office pushing 14 Bills through Parliament

24 hrs ago | 108 Views

Garwe orders council probe

24 hrs ago | 249 Views

Tagwirei delivers Epwotth to Zanu-PF

03 Aug 2025 at 11:48hrs | 787 Views

Grace Mugabe turns 60 today

03 Aug 2025 at 11:36hrs | 752 Views

Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

03 Aug 2025 at 11:18hrs | 267 Views

Zanu-PF grabs Chinhoyi council seat

03 Aug 2025 at 11:18hrs | 193 Views

Highlanders Chairman sparks controversy

03 Aug 2025 at 10:24hrs | 440 Views