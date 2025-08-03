Edgar Lungu repatriation matter back in the High Court in Pretoria

News / National

by Staff reporter

The impasse over the final resting place of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu heads back to the High Court in Pretoria today for a final determination on the matter.The Zambian government is seeking declaratory relief, which would entitle it the right to repatriate the former President's body to Zambia for a state funeral and burial in Embassy Park, Lusaka.Lungu's burial, which was set to take place in June this year, was interdicted (by agreement between parties) pending the final determination of this issue.The Zambian government charges in papers that while former President Lungu's benefits were suspended when he became engaged in active politics, that impediment fell away upon his passing.As a result, Lungu became entitled to a state funeral and the Zambian government acquired the right to accord him such.