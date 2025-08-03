Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

News / National

by Staff reporter

The escalating political battle within Zanu-PF over the controversial co-option of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the ruling party's Central Committee has intensified, with legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa openly clashing with spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and secretary-general Obert Mpofu.Mutsvangwa recently told journalists in Harare that Tagwirei had not been co-opted, arguing the process was flawed and that the tycoon was ineligible. But Chinamasa insists Tagwirei's appointment was approved by the politburo and is effectively a done deal, pending formal adoption by the Central Committee at its next sitting.Taking to X (formerly Twitter) last night, Chinamasa accused critics of creating unnecessary "furore" over what he described as a settled matter. He detailed how Harare Province's Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) met on 31 March 2025 and recommended Tagwirei's co-option. The recommendation was tabled before the politburo by National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha on 2 July and approved without objection.Chinamasa also revealed that the politburo minutes of both the 384th and 385th Ordinary Sessions confirmed Tagwirei's co-option. Notably, he stated that his own circular of 30 June—issued by the Legal Affairs Department—had replaced an earlier one from Mpofu dated 5 June, effectively making his version the operative guideline."I have been a member of the Zanu-PF Central Committee continuously and without break since December 1987, and a member of the politburo since 2000 to date, and I can state unequivocally that throughout this long period… we have never had to debate, let alone discuss, PCC recommendations of co-options into the Central Committee," Chinamasa wrote. "The co-option of Cde Tagwirei is the first ever to be the subject of discussion and social media commentaries."He suggested the backlash stemmed from unnamed individuals "with an axe to grind" against Tagwirei, whom he praised for his commitment to Zanu-PF and service to the party.The standoff has become a flashpoint in the ruling party's increasingly visible factional tensions, widely seen as linked to succession positioning within Zanu-PF. Chinamasa's comments also underline his ongoing feud with Mpofu over who has the authority to regulate co-options, as well as his now very public dispute with Mutsvangwa.At the same politburo session that endorsed Tagwirei's appointment, co-options from Mashonaland West and Matabeleland North were also approved, with all expected to be formally adopted by the Central Committee at its next meeting.Political observers say the battle over Tagwirei's seat reflects far more than procedural wrangling — it is part of a deeper struggle for influence and control within Zanu-PF ahead of any future leadership transition.