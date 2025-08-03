ZBC appoints Sugar Chagonda as new CEO

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has appointed veteran corporate communications executive Sugar Chagonda as its new Chief Executive Officer, the national broadcaster's board announced yesterday.Chagonda, who has previously held senior roles at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), takes over the reins with an ambitious mandate to drive sweeping reforms in the corporation's content production and overall programming strategy.In a statement, the ZBC board said Chagonda's appointment marked the beginning of a new era for the broadcaster, with a focus on innovation, relevance, and audience growth."The board is confident that Mr. Chagonda's extensive experience in corporate leadership, brand development, and strategic communication will be invaluable in repositioning ZBC as a competitive and dynamic broadcaster," the statement read.As CEO, Chagonda is expected to spearhead wholesale changes to content creation and production processes, with the aim of modernising the broadcaster's offerings across television, radio, and digital platforms.He brings with him a track record of successfully implementing brand revitalisation strategies, having played a key role in transforming the public image of both the ZTA and ZCDC during his tenure.ZBC has faced mounting pressure in recent years to modernise its operations and better compete with private and digital media platforms. Chagonda's appointment is seen as part of a broader push by the corporation to enhance programming quality, embrace new technologies, and reconnect with audiences.