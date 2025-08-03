Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vaccine hesitancy a threat to Zimbabwe's immunisation drive

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Vaccine hesitancy, once largely associated with impoverished communities and apostolic sects, is now increasingly taking root among Zimbabwe's wealthy urban elite, sparking concern among health experts.

According to the 2024 WHO/UNICEF Estimates of National Immunization Coverage (WUENIC), around 34,000 children in Zimbabwe miss out on basic vaccinations each year. Experts warn that resistance to vaccines in affluent circles could undermine decades of public health gains.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe College of Public Health Physicians symposium in Harare, Dr. Lucia Takundwa Gumbo, a Health Specialist with UNICEF Zimbabwe, said the profile of vaccine objectors is shifting.

"We are witnessing an increased number of rich and elite vaccine objectors in Zimbabwe," Dr. Gumbo said. "I believe there is a need to come up with messaging that targets those who live on the other side of Samora regarding vaccinations."

She stressed the need for a modernised communication strategy that effectively reaches both elite communities and traditionally underserved populations.

"When we were growing up, we would hear messages about immunisations on the radio, and I would tell my mom, ‘Mama, they said they are going to inject children.' We don't hear those messages anymore. It passes by. We need intentionality in reaching all communities," she added.

A 2023 UNICEF Zero-Dose Assessment conducted in Harare, Bulawayo, and Chitungwiza found that vaccine hesitancy is not confined to marginalised groups. While misinformation, religious beliefs, and low-risk perception remain major factors, elite vaccine skepticism is emerging as a significant challenge.

In a separate interview, Dr. Rudo Chikodzore, UNICEF Zimbabwe's Health Specialist for Immunization and Public Health Emergencies, confirmed that the phenomenon is gaining ground.

"There is a growing population of elite vaccine-hesitant individuals, particularly in urban areas," she said. "Vaccine hesitancy has contributed to the high number of zero-dose children."

Dr. Chikodzore also noted that transient populations such as artisanal miners, contract farmers, and informal traders often face access barriers to vaccination. Rapid urbanisation and the expansion of informal settlements are compounding the problem, while health worker migration and retention issues threaten service continuity.

Regional figures highlight the scale of the challenge. In 2024, there were 948,000 zero-dose children across Southern Africa. Angola topped the list with 406,000, followed by South Africa with 278,000. Together, these two countries accounted for 72% of the region's unvaccinated children.

The WUENIC report noted that the absolute number of zero-dose children is influenced not only by immunisation programme performance but also by the size of a country's birth cohort. This means even countries with relatively high coverage rates can record large numbers of unvaccinated children.

Public health experts warn that without tailored, targeted interventions, Zimbabwe risks reversing progress in its immunisation coverage - with both the poorest and the wealthiest now contributing to the problem.

Source - Health Times
More on: #Vaccine, #Unicef, #Health

Comments


Must Read

Why was Makate penalised for SCA Judges' mistakes?

27 mins ago | 10 Views

Majome engages South Africa over denied healthcare for Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 119 Views

NSSA warns pensioners

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Cyanide poacher arrested in Chizarira National Park

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZimParks defends killing of collared lion 'Blondie'

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Ghost workers at Zimbabwe's major hospitals

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Security guard steals US$6,865 from Delta

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Bhila set for electrifying first solo concert in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

ZBC appoints Sugar Chagonda as new CEO

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zanu-PF battlelines drawn over Tagwirei

5 hrs ago | 596 Views

Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

6 hrs ago | 785 Views

Edgar Lungu repatriation matter back in the High Court in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 459 Views

Nurse injured on duty, betrayed by Mnangagwa's govt

7 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing growth target missed

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani project to begin round-the-clock operations

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

Woman raped while lover watches

7 hrs ago | 743 Views

Mnangagwa to launch National Tourism policy

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chinese national up for US$300,000 fraud

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

NEC reviews wages for agricultural sector workers

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe flight traffic falls 42%

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zanu-PF MP's property attached over US$34,000 fraud

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Bulawayo bush shrines, open-air worship raise health fears

7 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe health spending among lowest in region

7 hrs ago | 55 Views

Media smearing Russia's Alabuga programme

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

Magunje cement plant licence sparks corruption fears

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

Surge in bogus police officers mounting fake roadblocks

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Pursuing Excellence: The Key to Success

16 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mbare is NOW the Heart Beat of Zimbabwe's Economy

16 hrs ago | 389 Views

When a government feels compelled to use the media to showcase its successes, there's really no success to speak about

16 hrs ago | 272 Views

Be a Problem Solver

16 hrs ago | 114 Views

Gold Backed Currency vs Dollarisation: Lessons from Zimbabwe's New ZiG

16 hrs ago | 327 Views

University of Cape Town give white students higher marks

18 hrs ago | 704 Views

Public outrage forces Ministry to assist nurse injured in 2018

19 hrs ago | 436 Views

President Lungu murdered by drug cartels in South Africa?

20 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Hwange units 7 and 8 power Zimbabwe's energy stability

20 hrs ago | 247 Views

Tagwirei's co-option into Central Committee 'irreversibly settled'

20 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Zimbabwe raises US$25.4 million from sugar tax

21 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mutoko locals question true benefits of granite mining

21 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dairy farmers cry foul over low milk prices

21 hrs ago | 206 Views

South Africa deports 10,000 illegal immigrants

21 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimpapers driver killed in Bulawayo road accident

21 hrs ago | 238 Views

Why most Zimbabweans still can't afford to fly

22 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mathibela faces vote of no confidence over Zanu-PF ties

24 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mutsvangwa's half-truths and the need for fact-checking

03 Aug 2025 at 15:11hrs | 443 Views

New Zanu-PF boss tackles factionalism

03 Aug 2025 at 15:11hrs | 285 Views

Ramaphosa's emails hacked by SAPS crime intelligence

03 Aug 2025 at 15:11hrs | 786 Views

6 paradoxes defining Zimbabwe's current reality

03 Aug 2025 at 12:31hrs | 289 Views

Zimbabwe Govt Pension Fund acquires Monomotapa Hotel

03 Aug 2025 at 12:18hrs | 436 Views

Minister partners sangoma in drug abuse fight

03 Aug 2025 at 12:18hrs | 172 Views