Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Security guard steals US$6,865 from Delta

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 36-year-old woman, Barbra Chaleka, has been arrested in connection with the theft of US$6,865 in trust funds from the Delta Beverages depot in Rusape.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed that Chaleka was arrested on July 30 at around 8am at a hideout in Dzivarasekwa, Harare.

Chaleka, who was employed as a cashier by Morden Security Company, had received US$32,000 from Delta Beverages Rusape on July 23. However, she failed to report for duty the following day.

"The following day, Chaleka did not report for duty. William Mashamba (38), the Delta Beverages Rusape loss control manager, called in Jennifer Mutero (32), also employed by Morden Security Company, and Wilson Masenda (40), the security company supervisor. The trio unlocked the cash office and counted the money," said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

It is alleged that the count revealed a shortfall of US$6 865.

A review of the CCTV footage showed Chaleka taking a bundle of cash from the table and concealing it in her handbag.

Mashamba reported the matter to ZRP Rusape Central on July 29. Initial attempts to locate Chaleka at her rented home in Rusape failed, but the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) later tracked her to Dzivarasekwa, where she was arrested.

Police say Chaleka admitted to the offence.

She is now facing charges of theft of trust property under Section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].

Of the stolen amount, US$3,940 has so far been recovered.

Source - Manica Post
More on: #Guard, #Delta, #Steal

Comments


Must Read

Why was Makate penalised for SCA Judges' mistakes?

50 mins ago | 42 Views

Majome engages South Africa over denied healthcare for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

NSSA warns pensioners

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

Cyanide poacher arrested in Chizarira National Park

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZimParks defends killing of collared lion 'Blondie'

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Ghost workers at Zimbabwe's major hospitals

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Vaccine hesitancy a threat to Zimbabwe's immunisation drive

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bhila set for electrifying first solo concert in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

ZBC appoints Sugar Chagonda as new CEO

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zanu-PF battlelines drawn over Tagwirei

6 hrs ago | 609 Views

Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

6 hrs ago | 817 Views

Edgar Lungu repatriation matter back in the High Court in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

Nurse injured on duty, betrayed by Mnangagwa's govt

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing growth target missed

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani project to begin round-the-clock operations

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Woman raped while lover watches

7 hrs ago | 757 Views

Mnangagwa to launch National Tourism policy

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chinese national up for US$300,000 fraud

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

NEC reviews wages for agricultural sector workers

7 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe flight traffic falls 42%

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF MP's property attached over US$34,000 fraud

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

Bulawayo bush shrines, open-air worship raise health fears

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe health spending among lowest in region

7 hrs ago | 57 Views

Media smearing Russia's Alabuga programme

7 hrs ago | 85 Views

Magunje cement plant licence sparks corruption fears

7 hrs ago | 113 Views

Surge in bogus police officers mounting fake roadblocks

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Pursuing Excellence: The Key to Success

16 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mbare is NOW the Heart Beat of Zimbabwe's Economy

16 hrs ago | 389 Views

When a government feels compelled to use the media to showcase its successes, there's really no success to speak about

16 hrs ago | 275 Views

Be a Problem Solver

16 hrs ago | 114 Views

Gold Backed Currency vs Dollarisation: Lessons from Zimbabwe's New ZiG

16 hrs ago | 328 Views

University of Cape Town give white students higher marks

18 hrs ago | 710 Views

Public outrage forces Ministry to assist nurse injured in 2018

19 hrs ago | 438 Views

President Lungu murdered by drug cartels in South Africa?

20 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Hwange units 7 and 8 power Zimbabwe's energy stability

21 hrs ago | 250 Views

Tagwirei's co-option into Central Committee 'irreversibly settled'

21 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Zimbabwe raises US$25.4 million from sugar tax

21 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mutoko locals question true benefits of granite mining

21 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dairy farmers cry foul over low milk prices

21 hrs ago | 206 Views

South Africa deports 10,000 illegal immigrants

21 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimpapers driver killed in Bulawayo road accident

21 hrs ago | 241 Views

Why most Zimbabweans still can't afford to fly

22 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mathibela faces vote of no confidence over Zanu-PF ties

03 Aug 2025 at 15:52hrs | 473 Views

Mutsvangwa's half-truths and the need for fact-checking

03 Aug 2025 at 15:11hrs | 446 Views

New Zanu-PF boss tackles factionalism

03 Aug 2025 at 15:11hrs | 285 Views

Ramaphosa's emails hacked by SAPS crime intelligence

03 Aug 2025 at 15:11hrs | 790 Views

6 paradoxes defining Zimbabwe's current reality

03 Aug 2025 at 12:31hrs | 291 Views

Zimbabwe Govt Pension Fund acquires Monomotapa Hotel

03 Aug 2025 at 12:18hrs | 438 Views

Minister partners sangoma in drug abuse fight

03 Aug 2025 at 12:18hrs | 172 Views