Security guard steals US$6,865 from Delta

A 36-year-old woman, Barbra Chaleka, has been arrested in connection with the theft of US$6,865 in trust funds from the Delta Beverages depot in Rusape.Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed that Chaleka was arrested on July 30 at around 8am at a hideout in Dzivarasekwa, Harare.Chaleka, who was employed as a cashier by Morden Security Company, had received US$32,000 from Delta Beverages Rusape on July 23. However, she failed to report for duty the following day."The following day, Chaleka did not report for duty. William Mashamba (38), the Delta Beverages Rusape loss control manager, called in Jennifer Mutero (32), also employed by Morden Security Company, and Wilson Masenda (40), the security company supervisor. The trio unlocked the cash office and counted the money," said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.It is alleged that the count revealed a shortfall of US$6 865.A review of the CCTV footage showed Chaleka taking a bundle of cash from the table and concealing it in her handbag.Mashamba reported the matter to ZRP Rusape Central on July 29. Initial attempts to locate Chaleka at her rented home in Rusape failed, but the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) later tracked her to Dzivarasekwa, where she was arrested.Police say Chaleka admitted to the offence.She is now facing charges of theft of trust property under Section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].Of the stolen amount, US$3,940 has so far been recovered.