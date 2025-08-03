Latest News Editor's Choice


ZimParks defends killing of collared lion 'Blondie'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's wildlife authority, ZimParks, has defended the killing of Blondie, a collared and much-loved lion from Hwange National Park, despite widespread condemnation from conservationists and the public.

Blondie, a research subject monitored by University of Oxford academics and fitted with a collar sponsored by Africa Geographic to aid long-term conservation studies, was killed by trophy hunters just outside the park in late June.

In a statement, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo insisted the hunt was lawful and followed all regulatory procedures.

"Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) confirms that a recent hunt of a collared lion in Hwange National Park was legally conducted, with the necessary approvals and having fully complied with all regulations," Farawo said.

"Contrary to ongoing speculation, there was no illegality involved in this hunt. While collared animals are marked for research purposes, this does not exempt them from being legally hunted under regulated circumstances. We urge the public to stop spreading wrong information that may cause unnecessary alarm."

However, the killing has angered wildlife advocates. Simon Espley, CEO of Africa Geographic, described the incident as deeply upsetting, noting that Blondie's prominent collar and prime breeding status should have protected him.

"Blondie was a breeding male in his prime, not an old, non-breeding lion. His death will have negative consequences for his pride," Espley said.

The controversy has drawn parallels to the 2015 killing of Cecil the Lion, another collared Hwange male whose death by a trophy hunter ignited global outrage and calls for tighter hunting restrictions.

Conservationists warn that removing dominant breeding males can destabilise prides, disrupt research, and undermine conservation efforts. Calls are mounting for Zimbabwe to review hunting regulations to protect collared and research-monitored animals from being targeted.

Source - online

