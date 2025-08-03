Cyanide poacher arrested in Chizarira National Park

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has arrested a 45-year-old suspected poacher in Chizarira National Park after he was found in possession of cyanide and other tools commonly used in illegal wildlife hunting.ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the arrest, saying the man was caught last week with approximately 100 grams of cyanide, a lethal chemical frequently used by poachers to poison water sources in order to kill elephants and rhinos for their ivory and horns."A 45-year-old suspected poacher was arrested in Chizarira National Park with approximately 100 grams of cyanide and an assortment of tools used in poaching. He is currently in police custody, awaiting his court appearance," Farawo said.The arrest comes against a backdrop of Zimbabwe's ongoing battle against wildlife poaching. Cyanide has been linked to some of the country's most devastating poaching incidents, including the 2013 Hwange National Park massacre, when more than 80 elephants were killed after poachers poisoned a waterhole. That incident also resulted in the deaths of numerous smaller animals and predators that fed on the poisoned carcasses.Wildlife officials say the use of cyanide is particularly dangerous because it kills indiscriminately, wiping out entire ecosystems in targeted areas.In 2013, rangers tracked the Hwange poachers to a hidden cache of ivory, leading to the arrest of nine suspects.The latest arrest comes amid an upsurge in elephant and rhino killings across Africa, driven largely by demand for ivory and rhino horn in parts of Asia. Conservationists have urged governments in the region to strengthen anti-poaching measures and impose tougher penalties on offenders.