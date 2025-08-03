Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cyanide poacher arrested in Chizarira National Park

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has arrested a 45-year-old suspected poacher in Chizarira National Park after he was found in possession of cyanide and other tools commonly used in illegal wildlife hunting.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the arrest, saying the man was caught last week with approximately 100 grams of cyanide, a lethal chemical frequently used by poachers to poison water sources in order to kill elephants and rhinos for their ivory and horns.

"A 45-year-old suspected poacher was arrested in Chizarira National Park with approximately 100 grams of cyanide and an assortment of tools used in poaching. He is currently in police custody, awaiting his court appearance," Farawo said.

The arrest comes against a backdrop of Zimbabwe's ongoing battle against wildlife poaching. Cyanide has been linked to some of the country's most devastating poaching incidents, including the 2013 Hwange National Park massacre, when more than 80 elephants were killed after poachers poisoned a waterhole. That incident also resulted in the deaths of numerous smaller animals and predators that fed on the poisoned carcasses.

Wildlife officials say the use of cyanide is particularly dangerous because it kills indiscriminately, wiping out entire ecosystems in targeted areas.

In 2013, rangers tracked the Hwange poachers to a hidden cache of ivory, leading to the arrest of nine suspects.

The latest arrest comes amid an upsurge in elephant and rhino killings across Africa, driven largely by demand for ivory and rhino horn in parts of Asia. Conservationists have urged governments in the region to strengthen anti-poaching measures and impose tougher penalties on offenders.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Why was Makate penalised for SCA Judges' mistakes?

49 mins ago | 41 Views

Majome engages South Africa over denied healthcare for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

NSSA warns pensioners

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

ZimParks defends killing of collared lion 'Blondie'

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Ghost workers at Zimbabwe's major hospitals

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Security guard steals US$6,865 from Delta

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Vaccine hesitancy a threat to Zimbabwe's immunisation drive

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bhila set for electrifying first solo concert in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

ZBC appoints Sugar Chagonda as new CEO

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zanu-PF battlelines drawn over Tagwirei

6 hrs ago | 609 Views

Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

6 hrs ago | 816 Views

Edgar Lungu repatriation matter back in the High Court in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

Nurse injured on duty, betrayed by Mnangagwa's govt

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing growth target missed

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani project to begin round-the-clock operations

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Woman raped while lover watches

7 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mnangagwa to launch National Tourism policy

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chinese national up for US$300,000 fraud

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

NEC reviews wages for agricultural sector workers

7 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe flight traffic falls 42%

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF MP's property attached over US$34,000 fraud

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

Bulawayo bush shrines, open-air worship raise health fears

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe health spending among lowest in region

7 hrs ago | 57 Views

Media smearing Russia's Alabuga programme

7 hrs ago | 85 Views

Magunje cement plant licence sparks corruption fears

7 hrs ago | 113 Views

Surge in bogus police officers mounting fake roadblocks

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Pursuing Excellence: The Key to Success

16 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mbare is NOW the Heart Beat of Zimbabwe's Economy

16 hrs ago | 389 Views

When a government feels compelled to use the media to showcase its successes, there's really no success to speak about

16 hrs ago | 275 Views

Be a Problem Solver

16 hrs ago | 114 Views

Gold Backed Currency vs Dollarisation: Lessons from Zimbabwe's New ZiG

16 hrs ago | 328 Views

University of Cape Town give white students higher marks

18 hrs ago | 710 Views

Public outrage forces Ministry to assist nurse injured in 2018

19 hrs ago | 438 Views

President Lungu murdered by drug cartels in South Africa?

20 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Hwange units 7 and 8 power Zimbabwe's energy stability

21 hrs ago | 250 Views

Tagwirei's co-option into Central Committee 'irreversibly settled'

21 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Zimbabwe raises US$25.4 million from sugar tax

21 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mutoko locals question true benefits of granite mining

21 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dairy farmers cry foul over low milk prices

21 hrs ago | 206 Views

South Africa deports 10,000 illegal immigrants

21 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimpapers driver killed in Bulawayo road accident

21 hrs ago | 241 Views

Why most Zimbabweans still can't afford to fly

22 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mathibela faces vote of no confidence over Zanu-PF ties

03 Aug 2025 at 15:52hrs | 473 Views

Mutsvangwa's half-truths and the need for fact-checking

03 Aug 2025 at 15:11hrs | 445 Views

New Zanu-PF boss tackles factionalism

03 Aug 2025 at 15:11hrs | 285 Views

Ramaphosa's emails hacked by SAPS crime intelligence

03 Aug 2025 at 15:11hrs | 790 Views

6 paradoxes defining Zimbabwe's current reality

03 Aug 2025 at 12:31hrs | 291 Views

Zimbabwe Govt Pension Fund acquires Monomotapa Hotel

03 Aug 2025 at 12:18hrs | 438 Views

Minister partners sangoma in drug abuse fight

03 Aug 2025 at 12:18hrs | 172 Views