NSSA warns pensioners

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has issued a stern warning to pensioners across Zimbabwe - renew your Life Certificate by 31 October 2025 or risk having your benefits suspended.The 2025 Life Certificate renewal exercise kicked off on 4 August and will run until 31 October. The process is designed to verify that pensioners are still alive and eligible to receive payments, preventing fraudulent claims by so-called "ghost pensioners.""Pensioners should come to NSSA in person with the original and a copy of their National Identity card or valid passport. Driver's licences will not be accepted as proof of identity," NSSA said in a statement.The renewal must be done physically at NSSA regional, sub, or satellite offices across the country.For pensioners who are bedridden or severely disabled, NSSA will send officials to conduct home visits.To improve accessibility, NSSA will also set up temporary service points at POSB, NBS and ZimPost branches during pension pay days, as well as at selected business centres and growth points. Specific dates for these outreach visits will be announced in due course.Pensioners living abroad can download the Life Certificate from the NSSA website, complete and certify it, and then email it to [email protected].The authority has stressed that failure to renew the Life Certificate by the deadline will result in immediate suspension of benefit payouts.The message is clear: if you want your pension, you must prove you're still alive.