Majome engages South Africa over denied healthcare for Zimbabweans

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) chairperson Jessie Majome says she is hopeful that her recent engagement with South Africa's Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, will pave the way for Zimbabwean nationals to access healthcare services in South Africa without being unfairly turned away.The ZHRC has been working with Gcaleka's office to address growing complaints that Zimbabweans are being refused treatment at public hospitals across South Africa. Many of the affected are migrant workers, asylum seekers, and cross-border travellers who depend on these facilities for emergency and routine medical care.Majome said the discussions were aimed at finding a rights-based, humanitarian approach to healthcare access in line with both South African and international human rights obligations."We hope this engagement will yield positive results and ensure that Zimbabweans are not denied their basic right to healthcare when in South Africa," Majome said.The Zimbabwean government, however, has made it clear that it will not foot the bill for citizens seeking medical help across the border, citing limited domestic resources and the need to strengthen local health systems.The move to seek intervention from South Africa's Public Protector follows mounting cases where Zimbabweans claim they were turned away from clinics and hospitals, even in emergency situations.Majome emphasised that while Zimbabweans must respect the laws and regulations of South Africa, denying medical care on the basis of nationality raises serious human rights concerns.The ZHRC and the Public Protector's office are expected to release a joint update on the progress of the discussions in the coming weeks.