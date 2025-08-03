Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe bans pre-used clothing sales in CBDs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Government has ordered all urban councils to immediately ban night vending and the sale of second-hand clothing in Central Business Districts (CBDs) as part of a renewed push to restore order in city centres.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe issued the directive during a meeting with Harare councillors at Town House, instructing municipalities across the country to begin implementing the ban without delay.

"All local authorities must enforce this ban immediately. There will be no vending at night and no selling of second-hand clothing in CBD areas," Garwe said.

The move is aimed at curbing what authorities describe as rampant illegal trading, congestion, and unhygienic conditions in CBDs. The sale of second-hand clothes - widely popular due to affordability - has been linked by government to public health concerns and informal market disorder.

While the directive is expected to trigger debate over its impact on thousands of informal traders who rely on vending for survival, Garwe insisted the policy is necessary to restore order and promote lawful business practices.

The order now places responsibility on local councils to clear affected traders from city streets and ensure compliance, with enforcement measures set to follow in the coming days.

Source - byo24news
More on: #Ban, #Garwe, #CBD

Comments


Must Read

Chinamasa deletes tweet confirming Tagwirei's appointment

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Body of drowned cop found after seven day search

59 mins ago | 67 Views

Woman in brutal assault on 1-month old baby after DNA test dispute

59 mins ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF councillor to face trial over fraud

1 hr ago | 24 Views

143 stolen luxury cars smuggled into Zimbabwe using fake documents

1 hr ago | 52 Views

2 British 'drug mules' jailed in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Manyere, Nyengedza at centre of SA company collapse

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mpofu gives public advice to Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Why was Makate penalised for SCA Judges' mistakes?

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

Majome engages South Africa over denied healthcare for Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

NSSA warns pensioners

7 hrs ago | 701 Views

Cyanide poacher arrested in Chizarira National Park

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

ZimParks defends killing of collared lion 'Blondie'

7 hrs ago | 323 Views

Ghost workers at Zimbabwe's major hospitals

7 hrs ago | 292 Views

Security guard steals US$6,865 from Delta

7 hrs ago | 380 Views

Vaccine hesitancy a threat to Zimbabwe's immunisation drive

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bhila set for electrifying first solo concert in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 365 Views

ZBC appoints Sugar Chagonda as new CEO

8 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zanu-PF battlelines drawn over Tagwirei

10 hrs ago | 706 Views

Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

10 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Edgar Lungu repatriation matter back in the High Court in Pretoria

10 hrs ago | 523 Views

Nurse injured on duty, betrayed by Mnangagwa's govt

11 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing growth target missed

11 hrs ago | 71 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani project to begin round-the-clock operations

11 hrs ago | 306 Views

Woman raped while lover watches

11 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mnangagwa to launch National Tourism policy

11 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chinese national up for US$300,000 fraud

11 hrs ago | 237 Views

NEC reviews wages for agricultural sector workers

11 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe flight traffic falls 42%

11 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF MP's property attached over US$34,000 fraud

11 hrs ago | 356 Views

Bulawayo bush shrines, open-air worship raise health fears

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe health spending among lowest in region

11 hrs ago | 60 Views

Media smearing Russia's Alabuga programme

11 hrs ago | 93 Views

Magunje cement plant licence sparks corruption fears

11 hrs ago | 125 Views

Surge in bogus police officers mounting fake roadblocks

11 hrs ago | 312 Views

Pursuing Excellence: The Key to Success

20 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mbare is NOW the Heart Beat of Zimbabwe's Economy

20 hrs ago | 401 Views

When a government feels compelled to use the media to showcase its successes, there's really no success to speak about

20 hrs ago | 297 Views

Be a Problem Solver

20 hrs ago | 118 Views

Gold Backed Currency vs Dollarisation: Lessons from Zimbabwe's New ZiG

20 hrs ago | 344 Views

University of Cape Town give white students higher marks

22 hrs ago | 730 Views

Public outrage forces Ministry to assist nurse injured in 2018

23 hrs ago | 455 Views

President Lungu murdered by drug cartels in South Africa?

03 Aug 2025 at 19:32hrs | 1291 Views

Hwange units 7 and 8 power Zimbabwe's energy stability

03 Aug 2025 at 19:16hrs | 277 Views

Tagwirei's co-option into Central Committee 'irreversibly settled'

03 Aug 2025 at 19:12hrs | 1570 Views

Zimbabwe raises US$25.4 million from sugar tax

03 Aug 2025 at 18:56hrs | 157 Views

Mutoko locals question true benefits of granite mining

03 Aug 2025 at 18:55hrs | 174 Views

Dairy farmers cry foul over low milk prices

03 Aug 2025 at 18:54hrs | 211 Views

South Africa deports 10,000 illegal immigrants

03 Aug 2025 at 18:54hrs | 395 Views