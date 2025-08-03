Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Manyere, Nyengedza at centre of SA company collapse

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Two prominent Zimbabwean businessmen, George Manyere and Godwin Nyengedza, are at the heart of the dramatic collapse of Afristrat Investment Holdings - a South African financial services firm formerly listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) under the name Ecsponent.

Afristrat, which raised more than R2.3 billion through preference share investments, is now facing liquidation after its board admitted the company is commercially insolvent and unable to settle its debts. Manyere, who served as both CEO and board chair, confirmed last week that a fresh voluntary liquidation application has been filed with the South African High Court.

Nyengedza, also a director of Afristrat, is listed as one of the applicants alongside fellow board member Roger Pitt.

In court papers, Manyere cited "irreparable harm" caused by what he described as fraudulent transactions - most notably a disastrous investment in MyBucks SA (Luxembourg), a microfinance business co-founded by South African entrepreneur Dave van Niekerk.

Between 2014 and 2019, Afristrat pumped more than US$100 million into MyBucks and related companies. Manyere now concedes the strategy was a "bona fide error in judgment". The company later converted its debt into equity, only for MyBucks to be declared bankrupt by Luxembourg authorities in February 2022 - effectively wiping out Afristrat's investment.

By May 2022, Afristrat announced a staggering R1.5 billion loss linked to MyBucks, pushing total investor fund losses to R1.9 billion, according to unaudited financial statements seen by ZimLive. The company has not published audited financial statements since, leading to its suspension from the JSE. Its external auditors resigned in August 2022.

As part of a last-ditch recovery bid, Afristrat initiated several forensic investigations, the results of which have been handed to the court-appointed liquidator. Manyere hinted that the findings contain sensitive details that could lead to criminal charges.

Van Niekerk has rejected suggestions that he was responsible for Afristrat's collapse, instead pointing the finger at Manyere.

"I was never a director of Ecsponent or any of its subsidiaries. To the contrary, I was one of the many parties financially prejudiced by the actions of Mr Manyere," Van Niekerk told MoneyWeb.

He further claimed that assets once owned by MyBucks and Afristrat have since been transferred to MHMK Group, a Mauritian entity controlled by the George Manyere Family Trust, allegedly leaving ordinary shareholders empty-handed.

The Afristrat debacle has triggered scrutiny in both South Africa and Zimbabwe, where Manyere is a high-profile financier with cross-border investments. Nyengedza, a lawyer by profession, is also a known figure in Zimbabwean business circles.

The High Court in South Africa will now decide on Afristrat's liquidation, a ruling that could determine whether shareholders recover anything from the wreckage of the once-promising investment group.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Body of drowned cop found after seven day search

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Woman in brutal assault on 1-month old baby after DNA test dispute

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF councillor to face trial over fraud

15 mins ago | 2 Views

143 stolen luxury cars smuggled into Zimbabwe using fake documents

16 mins ago | 7 Views

2 British 'drug mules' jailed in Zimbabwe

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe bans pre-used clothing sales in CBDs

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mpofu gives public advice to Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Why was Makate penalised for SCA Judges' mistakes?

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Majome engages South Africa over denied healthcare for Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

NSSA warns pensioners

6 hrs ago | 648 Views

Cyanide poacher arrested in Chizarira National Park

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

ZimParks defends killing of collared lion 'Blondie'

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

Ghost workers at Zimbabwe's major hospitals

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

Security guard steals US$6,865 from Delta

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Vaccine hesitancy a threat to Zimbabwe's immunisation drive

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bhila set for electrifying first solo concert in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

ZBC appoints Sugar Chagonda as new CEO

7 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zanu-PF battlelines drawn over Tagwirei

9 hrs ago | 684 Views

Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

9 hrs ago | 964 Views

Edgar Lungu repatriation matter back in the High Court in Pretoria

9 hrs ago | 511 Views

Nurse injured on duty, betrayed by Mnangagwa's govt

10 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing growth target missed

10 hrs ago | 69 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani project to begin round-the-clock operations

10 hrs ago | 297 Views

Woman raped while lover watches

10 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mnangagwa to launch National Tourism policy

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chinese national up for US$300,000 fraud

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

NEC reviews wages for agricultural sector workers

10 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe flight traffic falls 42%

10 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF MP's property attached over US$34,000 fraud

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

Bulawayo bush shrines, open-air worship raise health fears

10 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe health spending among lowest in region

10 hrs ago | 60 Views

Media smearing Russia's Alabuga programme

10 hrs ago | 92 Views

Magunje cement plant licence sparks corruption fears

10 hrs ago | 122 Views

Surge in bogus police officers mounting fake roadblocks

10 hrs ago | 307 Views

Pursuing Excellence: The Key to Success

19 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mbare is NOW the Heart Beat of Zimbabwe's Economy

19 hrs ago | 399 Views

When a government feels compelled to use the media to showcase its successes, there's really no success to speak about

19 hrs ago | 291 Views

Be a Problem Solver

19 hrs ago | 117 Views

Gold Backed Currency vs Dollarisation: Lessons from Zimbabwe's New ZiG

19 hrs ago | 339 Views

University of Cape Town give white students higher marks

21 hrs ago | 729 Views

Public outrage forces Ministry to assist nurse injured in 2018

22 hrs ago | 450 Views

President Lungu murdered by drug cartels in South Africa?

23 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Hwange units 7 and 8 power Zimbabwe's energy stability

24 hrs ago | 269 Views

Tagwirei's co-option into Central Committee 'irreversibly settled'

24 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Zimbabwe raises US$25.4 million from sugar tax

24 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mutoko locals question true benefits of granite mining

24 hrs ago | 172 Views

Dairy farmers cry foul over low milk prices

24 hrs ago | 211 Views

South Africa deports 10,000 illegal immigrants

24 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimpapers driver killed in Bulawayo road accident

03 Aug 2025 at 18:53hrs | 248 Views