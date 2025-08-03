2 British 'drug mules' jailed in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two young British nationals have been handed lengthy prison terms after being caught attempting to smuggle more than 66 kilograms of cannabis into Zimbabwe.In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) confirmed that Tihaise Darlin Elisha (19) and Taylor Tamara Simone (21) were each sentenced to nine years in prison, with three years suspended, by the Harare Magistrates' Court.The pair were arrested on May 1 at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport soon after disembarking from Ethiopian Airways Flight ET 873."Zimbabwe's elite CID Drugs and Narcotics detectives, acting on a tip-off, swooped in and searched their four suitcases. Inside, they discovered 53 packets of cannabis, weighing over 66kg, cleverly concealed in luggage tagged with their names," the NPAZ said.The NPAZ has issued a strong warning to international drug traffickers, stressing Zimbabwe's zero-tolerance policy on narcotics."No matter your nationality, the law will catch up with you. Airports are not gateways for crime," the authority warned.The conviction underscores Zimbabwe's tough stance on drug-related offences, with traffickers facing severe penalties regardless of their origin.