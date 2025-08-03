Latest News Editor's Choice


143 stolen luxury cars smuggled into Zimbabwe using fake documents

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Authorities have impounded 143 luxury vehicles stolen since 2018 and smuggled into Zimbabwe using fake documents, in what officials describe as a major breakthrough against cross-border car theft syndicates.

The seized fleet includes high-end models such as Toyota Land Cruisers, BMWs, Jeep Grand Cherokees, Mercedes-Benzes, Range Rovers, and Audi SUVs.

Police investigations revealed that many of the vehicles had their engine and chassis numbers tampered with to facilitate fraudulent registration in Zimbabwe. Officials say some were given counterfeit local registration plates, while others were hidden in private garages and car dealerships.

The recovery operation was conducted in collaboration with regional law enforcement partners, enabling cross-checking of vehicle identification details with international stolen vehicle databases.

A senior police official said the seizures were part of an intensified crackdown on smuggling and organised crime.

"We are working with our counterparts in the region to dismantle these syndicates. No one will be allowed to benefit from stolen property," the official said.

Several suspects are under investigation, and authorities have warned prospective car buyers to exercise due diligence by verifying vehicle histories before making purchases.

The recovered vehicles are being held pending completion of legal processes, after which they will be returned to their rightful owners where possible.

Source - The Herald
