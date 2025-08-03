Zanu-PF councillor to face trial over fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zanu PF councillor in Bulawayo is set to stand trial later this month over allegations that he defrauded 14 informal traders of more than US$2,000 by falsely promising them vending bays in the city centre.Ward 1 Councillor Josiah Mutangi and his alleged accomplice, Janet Zhou, are accused of collecting US$200 each from vendors in February 2024, claiming they could allocate them spaces at the corner of 5th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street.The pair are currently out on US$400 bail each and will appear before Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Munjanja when their trial begins on 20 August 2025.According to prosecutors, Mutangi and Zhou met the vendors at the specified location and convinced them that vending bays were available. Trusting the duo, the traders paid for the promised spaces.However, the vending bays were never allocated, and the victims - including Chishamiso Chihota - eventually reported the matter to police. This led to the arrest of the councillor and his co-accused.The case has sparked outrage among Bulawayo's informal traders, many of whom say such scams exploit the desperation of vendors struggling to secure legitimate trading spaces in the city centre.