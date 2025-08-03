Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF councillor to face trial over fraud

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
A Zanu PF councillor in Bulawayo is set to stand trial later this month over allegations that he defrauded 14 informal traders of more than US$2,000 by falsely promising them vending bays in the city centre.

Ward 1 Councillor Josiah Mutangi and his alleged accomplice, Janet Zhou, are accused of collecting US$200 each from vendors in February 2024, claiming they could allocate them spaces at the corner of 5th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street.

The pair are currently out on US$400 bail each and will appear before Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Munjanja when their trial begins on 20 August 2025.

According to prosecutors, Mutangi and Zhou met the vendors at the specified location and convinced them that vending bays were available. Trusting the duo, the traders paid for the promised spaces.

However, the vending bays were never allocated, and the victims - including Chishamiso Chihota - eventually reported the matter to police. This led to the arrest of the councillor and his co-accused.

The case has sparked outrage among Bulawayo's informal traders, many of whom say such scams exploit the desperation of vendors struggling to secure legitimate trading spaces in the city centre.

Source - Cite

Comments


Must Read

Body of drowned cop found after seven day search

49 mins ago | 45 Views

Woman in brutal assault on 1-month old baby after DNA test dispute

49 mins ago | 42 Views

143 stolen luxury cars smuggled into Zimbabwe using fake documents

52 mins ago | 42 Views

2 British 'drug mules' jailed in Zimbabwe

53 mins ago | 44 Views

Manyere, Nyengedza at centre of SA company collapse

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe bans pre-used clothing sales in CBDs

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mpofu gives public advice to Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Why was Makate penalised for SCA Judges' mistakes?

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Majome engages South Africa over denied healthcare for Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

NSSA warns pensioners

6 hrs ago | 696 Views

Cyanide poacher arrested in Chizarira National Park

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

ZimParks defends killing of collared lion 'Blondie'

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Ghost workers at Zimbabwe's major hospitals

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

Security guard steals US$6,865 from Delta

7 hrs ago | 376 Views

Vaccine hesitancy a threat to Zimbabwe's immunisation drive

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bhila set for electrifying first solo concert in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 364 Views

ZBC appoints Sugar Chagonda as new CEO

8 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zanu-PF battlelines drawn over Tagwirei

9 hrs ago | 703 Views

Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

10 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Edgar Lungu repatriation matter back in the High Court in Pretoria

10 hrs ago | 523 Views

Nurse injured on duty, betrayed by Mnangagwa's govt

11 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing growth target missed

11 hrs ago | 71 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani project to begin round-the-clock operations

11 hrs ago | 305 Views

Woman raped while lover watches

11 hrs ago | 874 Views

Mnangagwa to launch National Tourism policy

11 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chinese national up for US$300,000 fraud

11 hrs ago | 236 Views

NEC reviews wages for agricultural sector workers

11 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe flight traffic falls 42%

11 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF MP's property attached over US$34,000 fraud

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Bulawayo bush shrines, open-air worship raise health fears

11 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe health spending among lowest in region

11 hrs ago | 60 Views

Media smearing Russia's Alabuga programme

11 hrs ago | 93 Views

Magunje cement plant licence sparks corruption fears

11 hrs ago | 125 Views

Surge in bogus police officers mounting fake roadblocks

11 hrs ago | 312 Views

Pursuing Excellence: The Key to Success

20 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mbare is NOW the Heart Beat of Zimbabwe's Economy

20 hrs ago | 401 Views

When a government feels compelled to use the media to showcase its successes, there's really no success to speak about

20 hrs ago | 296 Views

Be a Problem Solver

20 hrs ago | 118 Views

Gold Backed Currency vs Dollarisation: Lessons from Zimbabwe's New ZiG

20 hrs ago | 342 Views

University of Cape Town give white students higher marks

22 hrs ago | 730 Views

Public outrage forces Ministry to assist nurse injured in 2018

23 hrs ago | 455 Views

President Lungu murdered by drug cartels in South Africa?

24 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Hwange units 7 and 8 power Zimbabwe's energy stability

03 Aug 2025 at 19:16hrs | 277 Views

Tagwirei's co-option into Central Committee 'irreversibly settled'

03 Aug 2025 at 19:12hrs | 1567 Views

Zimbabwe raises US$25.4 million from sugar tax

03 Aug 2025 at 18:56hrs | 157 Views

Mutoko locals question true benefits of granite mining

03 Aug 2025 at 18:55hrs | 174 Views

Dairy farmers cry foul over low milk prices

03 Aug 2025 at 18:54hrs | 211 Views

South Africa deports 10,000 illegal immigrants

03 Aug 2025 at 18:54hrs | 394 Views

Zimpapers driver killed in Bulawayo road accident

03 Aug 2025 at 18:53hrs | 251 Views