Woman in brutal assault on 1-month old baby after DNA test dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 35-year-old Domboshava woman has appeared in court accused of severely assaulting a one-month-old baby belonging to her husband's second wife after DNA test results revealed the child was not fathered by their husband.Charity Charandura, of Chivero Village under Chief Chinamhora, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei facing charges of attempted murder and domestic violence. She was remanded in custody to August 20.Investigations revealed that Charandura and the complainant are in a bigamous marriage, both married to the same man.According to the State, on June 25, 2025, the complainant was at her homestead when Charandura, accompanied by an unidentified accomplice still at large, confronted her. The pair allegedly told the complainant about the results of DNA tests undertaken by their husband, which confirmed that the complainant's child was not his biological offspring.A heated argument ensued, during which Charandura allegedly assaulted the complainant before turning on the infant.The court heard that the baby sustained serious brain injuries, as confirmed by a medical report.Charandura will remain in custody while investigations continue, with prosecutors describing the case as a shocking act of domestic violence involving extreme cruelty against a defenceless child.