Body of drowned cop found after seven day search

News / National

by Staff reporter

The body of Constable Joseph Masvora (24), who drowned last Sunday at Bubi-Lupane Dam alongside Brian Thulani Ngwenya (26), was finally recovered yesterday morning, bringing to an end a grueling seven-day search.National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the recovery, saying the body was found floating on the water's surface."The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that the body of Constable Joseph Masvora, who went missing after a boating accident at Bubi-Lupane Dam on Sunday last week, has been found. The body was discovered yesterday morning (Sunday) floating on the dam. We extend our deepest condolences to the Masvora family and assure the public that investigations into the incident are ongoing," said Comm Nyathi.The tragedy struck when the two young men, reportedly on a leisure outing, boarded a council-owned boat which later capsized. Their clothes were later found neatly placed on the riverbank - a detail that has fueled speculation and confusion among locals.Images of the clothing circulated widely on social media, with many questioning why the pair had undressed before taking the ill-fated boat ride.Brian Ngwenya's body was recovered earlier in the week and has since been buried, while the search for Constable Masvora continued relentlessly until Sunday morning.In a joint statement, Lupane authorities thanked the community, emergency services, and various organisations for their unwavering support during the search."We would like to thank all the stakeholders, Lupane community, Mpofu villagers, ZRP, ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit, JOC members, KRDC, Cde P. Sibanda and team, Bishop T. Nyoni and all the pastors, chiefs and traditional leaders, churches, Civil Protection Unit, ZETDC, business community, Women's Centre, councillors, World Vision, Take Me Out, Bubi Lupane Irrigation Scheme, and the media fraternity for their contributions and maximum support during this difficult period from last Sunday to the present Sunday when we lost two precious lives in the dam," the statement read.Constable Masvora was a serving police officer, while Ngwenya, a recent Lupane State University graduate, worked for the local council.Funeral arrangements for Constable Masvora will be announced in due course.