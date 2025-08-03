Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Majome exposed by SA Public Protector?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Office of the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) has firmly refuted media reports suggesting it received a formal complaint from the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) concerning the alleged denial of healthcare services to Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa.

In a statement released Monday, the PPSA clarified that while it hosted a delegation from the ZHRC on September 10 and 11, 2024, during a benchmarking visit, at no point during the engagements did the issue of Zimbabwean nationals being denied healthcare access arise—either in discussion or as a formal complaint.

"We wish to clarify that the PPSA has no record of a complaint lodged by the ZHRC relating to the denial of Zimbabwean nationals access to healthcare services in South Africa," the statement reads.

The PPSA said the ZHRC visit was part of a broader institutional exchange initiative, similar to those conducted with other ombudsman offices across Africa and globally. The agenda covered best practices in areas such as anti-corruption strategies, service delivery, and governance.

According to the PPSA, the discussions included a comparative look at the healthcare systems in both countries, but did not touch on alleged discrimination or denial of services to foreign nationals in South Africa.

"The discussions were about, among other things, the state of healthcare systems in both countries. Accordingly, the PPSA also referred to its own investigation into the healthcare system in South Africa as a guide for the ZHRC to undertake similar oversight in its own country."

The Public Protector's Office added that, upon the ZHRC's request, it shared documentation on October 14, 2024, intended to help the Zimbabwean institution build investigative capacity, particularly in dealing with public sector malfeasance.

The PPSA expressed surprise at recent media reports suggesting that its interactions with the ZHRC had focused on Zimbabwean nationals being denied medical care in South Africa, insisting such claims were unfounded.

"We are therefore surprised by reports in the media about discussions, which purportedly occurred recently, and were centered around matters relating to Zimbabwean nationals being denied access to healthcare services in South Africa. Neither do we have a record of a complaint of that kind,” the PPSA said.

Despite the misinformation, the PPSA reiterated its commitment to supporting peer institutions on the continent and enhancing good governance, the protection of human rights, and the rule of law.

"As one of the leading institutions of its kind both continentally and globally, the PPSA is committed to assisting the ZHRC to strengthen its impact to better serve the people of Zimbabwe, in line with international standards."

The clarification comes amid growing public discourse around the treatment of migrants in South Africa, particularly in public service sectors like healthcare and education, where allegations of xenophobia have periodically surfaced.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #Majome,

Comments


Must Read

Man (30) severely bashes suspected witch (70)

21 mins ago | 7 Views

Chinamasa deletes tweet confirming Tagwirei's appointment

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Body of drowned cop found after seven day search

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Woman in brutal assault on 1-month old baby after DNA test dispute

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zanu-PF councillor to face trial over fraud

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

143 stolen luxury cars smuggled into Zimbabwe using fake documents

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

2 British 'drug mules' jailed in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Manyere, Nyengedza at centre of SA company collapse

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe bans pre-used clothing sales in CBDs

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mpofu gives public advice to Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 521 Views

Why was Makate penalised for SCA Judges' mistakes?

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Majome engages South Africa over denied healthcare for Zimbabweans

8 hrs ago | 437 Views

NSSA warns pensioners

9 hrs ago | 741 Views

Cyanide poacher arrested in Chizarira National Park

9 hrs ago | 245 Views

ZimParks defends killing of collared lion 'Blondie'

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

Ghost workers at Zimbabwe's major hospitals

9 hrs ago | 313 Views

Security guard steals US$6,865 from Delta

9 hrs ago | 415 Views

Vaccine hesitancy a threat to Zimbabwe's immunisation drive

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bhila set for electrifying first solo concert in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 387 Views

ZBC appoints Sugar Chagonda as new CEO

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zanu-PF battlelines drawn over Tagwirei

12 hrs ago | 741 Views

Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

12 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Edgar Lungu repatriation matter back in the High Court in Pretoria

13 hrs ago | 538 Views

Nurse injured on duty, betrayed by Mnangagwa's govt

13 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing growth target missed

13 hrs ago | 73 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani project to begin round-the-clock operations

13 hrs ago | 325 Views

Woman raped while lover watches

13 hrs ago | 935 Views

Mnangagwa to launch National Tourism policy

13 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chinese national up for US$300,000 fraud

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

NEC reviews wages for agricultural sector workers

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe flight traffic falls 42%

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zanu-PF MP's property attached over US$34,000 fraud

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

Bulawayo bush shrines, open-air worship raise health fears

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe health spending among lowest in region

14 hrs ago | 62 Views

Media smearing Russia's Alabuga programme

14 hrs ago | 98 Views

Magunje cement plant licence sparks corruption fears

14 hrs ago | 130 Views

Surge in bogus police officers mounting fake roadblocks

14 hrs ago | 322 Views

Pursuing Excellence: The Key to Success

22 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mbare is NOW the Heart Beat of Zimbabwe's Economy

22 hrs ago | 402 Views

When a government feels compelled to use the media to showcase its successes, there's really no success to speak about

22 hrs ago | 305 Views

Be a Problem Solver

23 hrs ago | 123 Views

Gold Backed Currency vs Dollarisation: Lessons from Zimbabwe's New ZiG

23 hrs ago | 348 Views

University of Cape Town give white students higher marks

03 Aug 2025 at 21:48hrs | 745 Views

Public outrage forces Ministry to assist nurse injured in 2018

03 Aug 2025 at 20:47hrs | 460 Views

President Lungu murdered by drug cartels in South Africa?

03 Aug 2025 at 19:32hrs | 1330 Views

Hwange units 7 and 8 power Zimbabwe's energy stability

03 Aug 2025 at 19:16hrs | 289 Views

Tagwirei's co-option into Central Committee 'irreversibly settled'

03 Aug 2025 at 19:12hrs | 1581 Views

Zimbabwe raises US$25.4 million from sugar tax

03 Aug 2025 at 18:56hrs | 157 Views

Mutoko locals question true benefits of granite mining

03 Aug 2025 at 18:55hrs | 175 Views