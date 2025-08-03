Majome exposed by SA Public Protector?

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Office of the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) has firmly refuted media reports suggesting it received a formal complaint from the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) concerning the alleged denial of healthcare services to Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa.In a statement released Monday, the PPSA clarified that while it hosted a delegation from the ZHRC on September 10 and 11, 2024, during a benchmarking visit, at no point during the engagements did the issue of Zimbabwean nationals being denied healthcare access arise—either in discussion or as a formal complaint."We wish to clarify that the PPSA has no record of a complaint lodged by the ZHRC relating to the denial of Zimbabwean nationals access to healthcare services in South Africa," the statement reads.The PPSA said the ZHRC visit was part of a broader institutional exchange initiative, similar to those conducted with other ombudsman offices across Africa and globally. The agenda covered best practices in areas such as anti-corruption strategies, service delivery, and governance.According to the PPSA, the discussions included a comparative look at the healthcare systems in both countries, but did not touch on alleged discrimination or denial of services to foreign nationals in South Africa."The discussions were about, among other things, the state of healthcare systems in both countries. Accordingly, the PPSA also referred to its own investigation into the healthcare system in South Africa as a guide for the ZHRC to undertake similar oversight in its own country."The Public Protector's Office added that, upon the ZHRC's request, it shared documentation on October 14, 2024, intended to help the Zimbabwean institution build investigative capacity, particularly in dealing with public sector malfeasance.The PPSA expressed surprise at recent media reports suggesting that its interactions with the ZHRC had focused on Zimbabwean nationals being denied medical care in South Africa, insisting such claims were unfounded."We are therefore surprised by reports in the media about discussions, which purportedly occurred recently, and were centered around matters relating to Zimbabwean nationals being denied access to healthcare services in South Africa. Neither do we have a record of a complaint of that kind,” the PPSA said.Despite the misinformation, the PPSA reiterated its commitment to supporting peer institutions on the continent and enhancing good governance, the protection of human rights, and the rule of law."As one of the leading institutions of its kind both continentally and globally, the PPSA is committed to assisting the ZHRC to strengthen its impact to better serve the people of Zimbabwe, in line with international standards."The clarification comes amid growing public discourse around the treatment of migrants in South Africa, particularly in public service sectors like healthcare and education, where allegations of xenophobia have periodically surfaced.