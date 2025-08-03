Man (30) severely bashes suspected witch (70)

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Chipinge

A man from Mutizhe compound, Scott farm in Chipinge has been caged after he severely assaulted his neighbour after accusing her of bewitching his mother.Thomas Sithole was sentenced to one year in jail by Chipinge magistrate Nixon Mangoti.Mangoti suspended four months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.According to court papers, Sithole stormed his neighbour's house on July 26 in a fit of rage and accused the 70-year-old neighbour of bewitching his mother.He took a stick and assaulted the complainant on her back, buttocks and thighs.He only stopped after discovering that she could no longer walk, and he went away.The complainant managed to file a police report days after, as she was swollen and could not walk to the police station.