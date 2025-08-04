Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF consolidates power in by-elections

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Opposition political parties in Zimbabwe have struggled to nominate candidates in several recent by-elections, raising concerns about the weakening of democratic forces challenging the ruling Zanu-PF party in Parliament and local councils across the country.

Parties such as the embattled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), and others have faced numerous obstacles, allowing Zanu-PF to consolidate its dominance amid widespread voter apathy.

The ruling party has faced accusations of manipulating state institutions, modifying the Constitution, and stifling opposition efforts-allegations it denies. Meanwhile, ongoing economic challenges and political tensions, including claims of electoral fraud and human rights violations, have further dampened opposition prospects.

Zanu-PF recently secured decisive wins in local authority by-elections in Epworth ward 6 and Chinhoyi ward 14, where voter turnout was low and electoral fairness questioned. In Epworth, Zanu-PF's Civilised Bushe garnered 3,022 votes, dwarfing MDC-T's Alice Nyahunzvi (120 votes) and independent Peter Nyapetwa (23 votes). In Chinhoyi, Zanu-PF's Solomon Bizwork took 599 votes, with independent Hope Zimbiri trailing at 194.

The ruling party swept six by-elections in Chikomba, Chiredzi, Gutu, Mazowe, and Marondera rural district councils, including uncontested victories in Mazowe RDC ward 19 and Gutu RDC wards 10 and 14, where opposition parties failed to field candidates.

Political analysts and opposition spokespeople criticized what they described as the manipulation of Zimbabwe's electoral laws favoring Zanu-PF. MDC spokesperson Chengetai Guta blamed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for unfair electoral processes that contributed to low voter participation-estimated at 25% of registered voters in the by-elections.

"We see serious State interference and ZEC has not demonstrated fairness as an arbiter of these important democratic processes," Guta said.
"Eighty-seven MDC candidates were unfairly struck off the ballot, while CCC candidates faced challenges during nominations. ZEC remains our greatest undoing as a nation, failing to be the independent commission the Constitution mandates."

ZEC denies these accusations.

Political analyst Tendai Ruben Mbofana declared the opposition "dead" and urged for a restructuring of the opposition political space. He said:

"We cannot say we have an opposition. The opposition in Zimbabwe is dead. The future is not easy as leaders don't emerge every day."

Mbofana also highlighted the need for a new charismatic leader to fill the void left by figures like Nelson Chamisa, who quit the CCC last year citing infiltration.

Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu attributed the lack of political competition to voter apathy and disillusionment.

"The by-election results reveal significant voter apathy and disinterest. There is little promise from political parties, opposition or ruling, to engage voters effectively," Mukundu said.
"Zanu-PF's dominance persists, but the opposition's future depends on its own efforts. Zanu-PF has made many governance mistakes, yet opposition parties have failed to capitalize on this."

However, spokesperson for Sengezo Tshabangu's party, Nqobizitha Mlilo, insisted that opposition politics remained alive in Zimbabwe.

"Zimbabwe is a multiparty State with many political parties operating and forming. Losses in by-elections do not indicate a one-party State," Mlilo said.
"CCC has resolved internal issues and plans to contest future by-elections. However, electoralism alone will not solve our national problems. We need to rethink the electoral system and consider reforms, including a possible moratorium on elections."

Source - Newsday

