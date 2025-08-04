Bulawayo urged to shun imported 'waste' goods

News / National

by Staff reporter

A solid waste management expert has urged Bulawayo residents and businesses to avoid importing goods considered waste in other countries, warning that low-quality imports are driving illegal dumping in the city's central business district and residential areas.Speaking at a Public Policy Research Institute of Zimbabwe (PPRIZ) policy discussion held in Bulawayo recently under the theme "Towards Clean and Resilient Urban Areas: Building Inclusive and Sustainable Solid Waste Management in Zimbabwe", waste management specialist Leave-it Ncube said imported products - especially those with non-biodegradable packaging - were a major source of the city's waste crisis."We need to reduce the importation of goods that are regarded as waste in other countries. Some foodstuffs come in containers that become waste," Ncube said."Diapers are convenient to use, but they are extremely difficult to dispose of. You try to burn them and they do not get burnt. These are products we should avoid using."Ncube said the indiscriminate dumping of disposable diapers and sanitary pads had become a serious concern, revealing that in some cases, youths were reportedly abusing them as drugs. She called for responsible disposal practices and warned that such waste was contributing to environmental degradation and public health risks.She also called on residents and the business community to adopt waste separation at source, using bins with compartments for different types of waste. She said recycling not only reduced littering but also created opportunities for repurposing waste and protecting the environment."If we practise waste tracking, we won't have waste dropped along roads. We must also encourage the city council to procure proper waste management transport," she said.Ward 17 councillor Sikhululekile Moyo said the city was facing rampant dumping of diapers, which were even clogging sewer systems."We have proposed an awareness campaign to educate mothers on how to dispose of diapers properly. They are found everywhere - even in drainage systems," she said.Civic activist Themba Chiveya criticised the city's waste collection fleet, saying some refuse trucks were themselves in poor condition, while irregular collection was worsening the problem.Ward 23 councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo said Bulawayo required at least 30 refuse compactors to efficiently collect waste, but currently had only eight or nine operational vehicles.PPRIZ board chairperson Reinford Khumalo said centralised governance was hindering Bulawayo's waste management efforts and called for tougher penalties for illegal dumping."Our city is plagued by too much waste and it's no longer attractive to live in Bulawayo. There should be strict fines imposed on illegal dumpers. If council has no arresting powers, it must seek them from central government to enforce by-laws," he said.The call for action comes amid mounting frustration from residents over uncollected refuse and the proliferation of illegal dumpsites, with environmentalists warning that without decisive intervention, Bulawayo's waste crisis will worsen.