Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo urged to shun imported 'waste' goods

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
A solid waste management expert has urged Bulawayo residents and businesses to avoid importing goods considered waste in other countries, warning that low-quality imports are driving illegal dumping in the city's central business district and residential areas.

Speaking at a Public Policy Research Institute of Zimbabwe (PPRIZ) policy discussion held in Bulawayo recently under the theme "Towards Clean and Resilient Urban Areas: Building Inclusive and Sustainable Solid Waste Management in Zimbabwe", waste management specialist Leave-it Ncube said imported products - especially those with non-biodegradable packaging - were a major source of the city's waste crisis.

"We need to reduce the importation of goods that are regarded as waste in other countries. Some foodstuffs come in containers that become waste," Ncube said.
"Diapers are convenient to use, but they are extremely difficult to dispose of. You try to burn them and they do not get burnt. These are products we should avoid using."

Ncube said the indiscriminate dumping of disposable diapers and sanitary pads had become a serious concern, revealing that in some cases, youths were reportedly abusing them as drugs. She called for responsible disposal practices and warned that such waste was contributing to environmental degradation and public health risks.

She also called on residents and the business community to adopt waste separation at source, using bins with compartments for different types of waste. She said recycling not only reduced littering but also created opportunities for repurposing waste and protecting the environment.

"If we practise waste tracking, we won't have waste dropped along roads. We must also encourage the city council to procure proper waste management transport," she said.

Ward 17 councillor Sikhululekile Moyo said the city was facing rampant dumping of diapers, which were even clogging sewer systems.

"We have proposed an awareness campaign to educate mothers on how to dispose of diapers properly. They are found everywhere - even in drainage systems," she said.

Civic activist Themba Chiveya criticised the city's waste collection fleet, saying some refuse trucks were themselves in poor condition, while irregular collection was worsening the problem.

Ward 23 councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo said Bulawayo required at least 30 refuse compactors to efficiently collect waste, but currently had only eight or nine operational vehicles.

PPRIZ board chairperson Reinford Khumalo said centralised governance was hindering Bulawayo's waste management efforts and called for tougher penalties for illegal dumping.

"Our city is plagued by too much waste and it's no longer attractive to live in Bulawayo. There should be strict fines imposed on illegal dumpers. If council has no arresting powers, it must seek them from central government to enforce by-laws," he said.

The call for action comes amid mounting frustration from residents over uncollected refuse and the proliferation of illegal dumpsites, with environmentalists warning that without decisive intervention, Bulawayo's waste crisis will worsen.

Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

Mnangagwa hands over SADC Chairmanship on August 17

21 mins ago | 15 Views

Student raped in parked kombi at CBD rank

23 mins ago | 39 Views

Goat tender fraud trial resumes

28 mins ago | 26 Views

Chicken Inn accused of abandoning injured goalkeeper

29 mins ago | 27 Views

Teen jailed 15 years for aggravated indecent assault

30 mins ago | 35 Views

Magunje cement must follow established processes

31 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe retailers bank on 6% economic growth

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Food aid demand to rise until December in Zimbabwe

43 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco farmers demand indigenous tobacco policy

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF consolidates power in by-elections

48 mins ago | 22 Views

JSC suspends senior magistrate over leaked corruption audio

10 hrs ago | 717 Views

Chamisa ally, Zim dually celebrate ZANU-PF terror gangsters' death

10 hrs ago | 995 Views

Man bashes nephew over ex-wife

10 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mliswa pushes for schools' inclusive sporting curriculum

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

Man (30) severely bashes suspected witch (70)

12 hrs ago | 359 Views

Majome exposed by SA Public Protector?

13 hrs ago | 713 Views

Chinamasa deletes tweet confirming Tagwirei's appointment

14 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Body of drowned cop found after seven day search

15 hrs ago | 430 Views

Woman in brutal assault on 1-month old baby after DNA test dispute

15 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zanu-PF councillor to face trial over fraud

15 hrs ago | 179 Views

143 stolen luxury cars smuggled into Zimbabwe using fake documents

15 hrs ago | 389 Views

2 British 'drug mules' jailed in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 351 Views

Manyere, Nyengedza at centre of SA company collapse

16 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe bans pre-used clothing sales in CBDs

16 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mpofu gives public advice to Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 968 Views

Why was Makate penalised for SCA Judges' mistakes?

18 hrs ago | 372 Views

Majome engages South Africa over denied healthcare for Zimbabweans

19 hrs ago | 542 Views

NSSA warns pensioners

20 hrs ago | 897 Views

Cyanide poacher arrested in Chizarira National Park

20 hrs ago | 320 Views

ZimParks defends killing of collared lion 'Blondie'

20 hrs ago | 454 Views

Ghost workers at Zimbabwe's major hospitals

20 hrs ago | 401 Views

Security guard steals US$6,865 from Delta

20 hrs ago | 483 Views

Vaccine hesitancy a threat to Zimbabwe's immunisation drive

21 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bhila set for electrifying first solo concert in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 406 Views

ZBC appoints Sugar Chagonda as new CEO

21 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zanu-PF battlelines drawn over Tagwirei

23 hrs ago | 838 Views

Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

23 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Edgar Lungu repatriation matter back in the High Court in Pretoria

24 hrs ago | 590 Views

Nurse injured on duty, betrayed by Mnangagwa's govt

04 Aug 2025 at 08:54hrs | 565 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing growth target missed

04 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 94 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani project to begin round-the-clock operations

04 Aug 2025 at 08:51hrs | 362 Views

Woman raped while lover watches

04 Aug 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1113 Views

Mnangagwa to launch National Tourism policy

04 Aug 2025 at 08:49hrs | 117 Views

Chinese national up for US$300,000 fraud

04 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 262 Views

NEC reviews wages for agricultural sector workers

04 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 319 Views

Zimbabwe flight traffic falls 42%

04 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 221 Views

Zanu-PF MP's property attached over US$34,000 fraud

04 Aug 2025 at 08:40hrs | 402 Views

Bulawayo bush shrines, open-air worship raise health fears

04 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 268 Views

Zimbabwe health spending among lowest in region

04 Aug 2025 at 08:33hrs | 65 Views