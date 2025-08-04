Latest News Editor's Choice


Magunje cement must follow established processes

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
Presidential Affairs and Devolution secretary Tafadzwa Muguti has raised alarm over suspected corruption in the licensing of a Chinese-owned cement and power plant project in Magunje, Mashonaland West - a development touted as a US$1 billion rural industrialisation initiative.

Speaking during a joint Zanu-PF provincial coordinating committee and provincial development committee meeting last Thursday, Muguti accused the Environmental Management Agency (Ema) of improperly issuing an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate to Labenmon Investments despite the company lacking title deeds for the project land.

"Ema, I don't know what came over them - maybe they were given some ‘sugar' to turn a blind eye. They made a big mistake," Muguti said, hinting at possible bribery in the approval process.

He added that the Chinese firm had no registered address, raising concerns over its tax compliance, and did not hold a Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) licence, further suggesting it might not be contributing to the national fiscus. Muguti revealed that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is investigating Ema over the controversial approval.

The project has sparked fierce resistance from villagers who rely on Magunje Dam - located near the proposed plant site - as their main water source. Residents fear pollution, loss of grazing land, and the disruption of livelihoods.

Community leaders argue that the issuance of the EIA certificate was fraudulent, as no proper consultations were held in line with environmental law.

"We are not against the project itself, which could bring transformation to Magunje and nearby areas. We are against the way it was pushed through without following due process," one villager said.

The controversy deepened after the company allegedly ignored a High Court order to halt work pending a determination on its breach of the EIA certificate by expanding into communal grazing land.

Muguti stressed that genuine rural development must balance economic benefits with environmental and community welfare considerations.

"We cannot talk about rural industrialisation while polluting the water source for 10,000 people, nor can we claim development when villagers lose their grazing land with nowhere to go," he said.

The saga raises unanswered questions: how the EIA certificate was issued without community consultations, why the project proceeded despite a court order, and whether political or high-level government backing helped the investor bypass established laws.

Muguti warned that authorisation from politicians does not exempt investors from complying with local regulations.

"Politicians and senior officials who manufactured this crisis must bury their heads in shame," he said.

The investigation by ZACC is ongoing, and the project remains in limbo amid growing calls for transparency and adherence to environmental and investment laws.

Source - Newsday

