Teen jailed 15 years for aggravated indecent assault

by Staff reporter
An 18-year-old woman from Waterfalls has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated indecent assault for violating another woman with a cooking stick.

Harare magistrate Letwin Rwodzi handed down the sentence yesterday, ruling that there was overwhelming evidence against the accused, Tinotenda Majangara. The magistrate said the State had successfully proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

On the first count, Rwodzi suspended 12 months of the sentence, and on the third count, she suspended an additional three months on condition that Majangara does not commit a similar offence during the suspension period.

The court heard that on May 18 this year, Majangara went to the complainant's home in the company of her sister, Linda, and a friend, Vanesa Maseza. After knocking on the door, the trio entered the room and unlawfully damaged a Huawei Y7 cellphone belonging to the complainant.

During the altercation, Majangara tore the victim's black shorts and light green pants before poking her in the private parts with a cooking stick.

The victim was later referred to hospital for medical examination. The damaged cellphone, valued at US$70, was not compensated.

Majangara faced charges of both aggravated indecent assault and malicious damage to property.

The case was prosecuted by Loveit Muringwa.

Source - Newsday

