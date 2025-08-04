Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jeys Marabini charms fans with 'Umjolo' album

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
Legendary musician Jeys Marabini has returned to the spotlight with the release of his 10th studio album, Umjolo, a captivating 10-track project exploring themes of love, trust, and faith.

The celebrated Afro-jazz artist, born Majahawonke Ndlovu, described Umjolo as both a reflection of his growth and a deliberate effort to connect with a diverse audience.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to bring you this album," Marabini said. "This is an educational album. I was working with young artists who advised me to title it Umjolo as a current thing that would create interest. People are calling left, right, and centre to understand the meaning. It's an album that advises about love in general and promotes peace - themes that resonate with Zimbabweans."

Marabini, whose career spans over two decades since his debut in 2002, said Umjolo captures moments of love, unity, peace, and respect for culture.

"This album is a celebration of life's highs and lows. It touches on love, loyalty, hope, disappointment, and faith. Each track is meant to take listeners on a journey," he said.

To achieve a rich and varied sound, the album was recorded at four studios — Loud Records, Just Percy Studios, Elephant Head Studios, and P3 Studios. Every track will be accompanied by visuals directed by filmmaker Matesu Dube.

Among the standout collaborations is Thula Ulalele Nansi Ingoma, featuring rising star Mzoe 7. Other contributors include Smallz, Erustus Nleya, Just Percy, Obey Mudiwa, Master H (bass), Rodwell Roda, Mthabisi Moyo, Thomas Madurure (lead guitar), Oktopas (keys), Simba (trumpet), Benjamin (saxophone), Nash (trampoline), Bonginkosi (percussion), and backing vocalists Brian Awa, Khulekani, and Gazi Elimnyama.

Marabini reserved special praise for producer Nathaniel "Oktopas" Chipunza, who previously worked on his acclaimed album Ntunjambila.

"Working with Oktopas has been transformative. He is the creative heartbeat behind my sound. His production is bold, mature, and filled with originality. He hears things most of us wouldn't even imagine — that's a rare gift," Marabini said.

The album, now available on all major streaming platforms, blends Marabini's signature Afro-jazz sound with contemporary influences, promising to appeal to both long-time fans and new listeners.

"I believe people will enjoy it. This is my most refined and powerful album to date," Marabini said.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mnangagwa hands over SADC Chairmanship on August 17

36 mins ago | 34 Views

Student raped in parked kombi at CBD rank

39 mins ago | 94 Views

Goat tender fraud trial resumes

43 mins ago | 38 Views

Chicken Inn accused of abandoning injured goalkeeper

44 mins ago | 47 Views

Teen jailed 15 years for aggravated indecent assault

45 mins ago | 67 Views

Magunje cement must follow established processes

46 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe retailers bank on 6% economic growth

48 mins ago | 13 Views

Bulawayo urged to shun imported 'waste' goods

51 mins ago | 46 Views

Food aid demand to rise until December in Zimbabwe

58 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco farmers demand indigenous tobacco policy

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF consolidates power in by-elections

1 hr ago | 27 Views

JSC suspends senior magistrate over leaked corruption audio

10 hrs ago | 728 Views

Chamisa ally, Zim dually celebrate ZANU-PF terror gangsters' death

10 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Man bashes nephew over ex-wife

11 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mliswa pushes for schools' inclusive sporting curriculum

11 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man (30) severely bashes suspected witch (70)

12 hrs ago | 365 Views

Majome exposed by SA Public Protector?

13 hrs ago | 732 Views

Chinamasa deletes tweet confirming Tagwirei's appointment

14 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Body of drowned cop found after seven day search

15 hrs ago | 438 Views

Woman in brutal assault on 1-month old baby after DNA test dispute

15 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zanu-PF councillor to face trial over fraud

15 hrs ago | 180 Views

143 stolen luxury cars smuggled into Zimbabwe using fake documents

15 hrs ago | 395 Views

2 British 'drug mules' jailed in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 356 Views

Manyere, Nyengedza at centre of SA company collapse

16 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwe bans pre-used clothing sales in CBDs

17 hrs ago | 559 Views

Mpofu gives public advice to Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 983 Views

Why was Makate penalised for SCA Judges' mistakes?

19 hrs ago | 375 Views

Majome engages South Africa over denied healthcare for Zimbabweans

20 hrs ago | 545 Views

NSSA warns pensioners

21 hrs ago | 904 Views

Cyanide poacher arrested in Chizarira National Park

21 hrs ago | 321 Views

ZimParks defends killing of collared lion 'Blondie'

21 hrs ago | 455 Views

Ghost workers at Zimbabwe's major hospitals

21 hrs ago | 403 Views

Security guard steals US$6,865 from Delta

21 hrs ago | 486 Views

Vaccine hesitancy a threat to Zimbabwe's immunisation drive

21 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bhila set for electrifying first solo concert in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 407 Views

ZBC appoints Sugar Chagonda as new CEO

22 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zanu-PF battlelines drawn over Tagwirei

24 hrs ago | 840 Views

Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

24 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Edgar Lungu repatriation matter back in the High Court in Pretoria

04 Aug 2025 at 09:28hrs | 591 Views

Nurse injured on duty, betrayed by Mnangagwa's govt

04 Aug 2025 at 08:54hrs | 567 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing growth target missed

04 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 95 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani project to begin round-the-clock operations

04 Aug 2025 at 08:51hrs | 363 Views

Woman raped while lover watches

04 Aug 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1115 Views

Mnangagwa to launch National Tourism policy

04 Aug 2025 at 08:49hrs | 117 Views

Chinese national up for US$300,000 fraud

04 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 263 Views

NEC reviews wages for agricultural sector workers

04 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 319 Views

Zimbabwe flight traffic falls 42%

04 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 222 Views

Zanu-PF MP's property attached over US$34,000 fraud

04 Aug 2025 at 08:40hrs | 403 Views

Bulawayo bush shrines, open-air worship raise health fears

04 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 268 Views