Jeys Marabini charms fans with 'Umjolo' album

News / National

by Staff reporter

Legendary musician Jeys Marabini has returned to the spotlight with the release of his 10th studio album, Umjolo, a captivating 10-track project exploring themes of love, trust, and faith.The celebrated Afro-jazz artist, born Majahawonke Ndlovu, described Umjolo as both a reflection of his growth and a deliberate effort to connect with a diverse audience."I am grateful for the opportunity to bring you this album," Marabini said. "This is an educational album. I was working with young artists who advised me to title it Umjolo as a current thing that would create interest. People are calling left, right, and centre to understand the meaning. It's an album that advises about love in general and promotes peace - themes that resonate with Zimbabweans."Marabini, whose career spans over two decades since his debut in 2002, said Umjolo captures moments of love, unity, peace, and respect for culture."This album is a celebration of life's highs and lows. It touches on love, loyalty, hope, disappointment, and faith. Each track is meant to take listeners on a journey," he said.To achieve a rich and varied sound, the album was recorded at four studios — Loud Records, Just Percy Studios, Elephant Head Studios, and P3 Studios. Every track will be accompanied by visuals directed by filmmaker Matesu Dube.Among the standout collaborations is Thula Ulalele Nansi Ingoma, featuring rising star Mzoe 7. Other contributors include Smallz, Erustus Nleya, Just Percy, Obey Mudiwa, Master H (bass), Rodwell Roda, Mthabisi Moyo, Thomas Madurure (lead guitar), Oktopas (keys), Simba (trumpet), Benjamin (saxophone), Nash (trampoline), Bonginkosi (percussion), and backing vocalists Brian Awa, Khulekani, and Gazi Elimnyama.Marabini reserved special praise for producer Nathaniel "Oktopas" Chipunza, who previously worked on his acclaimed album Ntunjambila."Working with Oktopas has been transformative. He is the creative heartbeat behind my sound. His production is bold, mature, and filled with originality. He hears things most of us wouldn't even imagine — that's a rare gift," Marabini said.The album, now available on all major streaming platforms, blends Marabini's signature Afro-jazz sound with contemporary influences, promising to appeal to both long-time fans and new listeners."I believe people will enjoy it. This is my most refined and powerful album to date," Marabini said.