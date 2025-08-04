Woman in court for alleged sexual assault of form 4 pupil

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 33-year-old Harare woman yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei facing charges of aggravated indecent assault on a Form 4 male learner.Zvikomborero Maria Makedenge was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared in court.Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi told the court that on August 2 this year, Makedenge was at home with the complainant when she requested a broom, which the teenager handed to her.The court heard that the boy later went to his bedroom to make his bed, and Makedenge allegedly followed him, closing the door behind her. She is accused of twisting the complainant's hands behind his back, tying them with an electrical cable, and pushing him onto the bed before forcing herself on him.After the alleged assault, Makedenge reportedly untied the teenager and threatened him not to tell anyone. She is also alleged to have promised to take him to the United Kingdom.The complainant later confided in his sister, who informed their mother. The matter was reported to the police, leading to Makedenge's arrest.She was remanded in custody pending further proceedings.