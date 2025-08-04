Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Court interpreter arrested for fraud

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A Bulawayo-based court interpreter has appeared in court facing charges of criminal abuse of office after allegedly posing as a senior court official and soliciting money to influence the release of a prison inmate.

Affic Sabwe (49), who works at Tredgold Magistrates' Court, was arrested on July 31, 2025.

According to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), between July 14 and 18 this year, Sabwe allegedly approached Tatenda Jekecha and claimed he could secure the release of Jekecha's relative, Sunny Bhebhe, who was in remand facing rape charges.

The State alleges that Sabwe demanded US$500 for his services. On July 14, he was reportedly given US$20 for phone calls. Four days later, Jekecha and Bhebhe's wife, Moreblessing Chipomho, allegedly handed over US$400 to him. Sabwe is said to have assured them that Bhebhe would be released from Khami Prison by July 25.

When the promise failed to materialise, Jekecha reported the matter to the police, leading to Sabwe's arrest.

He was granted US$100 bail and ordered to report once a week to the Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU) Southern Region Offices, reside at his stated address, and refrain from interfering with witnesses or investigations.

The matter was remanded to August 25.

Source - The Chronicle

