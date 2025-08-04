The silent struggle facing Zimbabwean mothers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Motherhood is often celebrated as a national duty - a role expected to produce the country's future leaders, scientists, doctors, and innovators. For many women, the birth of a first child is a joyful initiation into this role. But for others, each pregnancy and postpartum period presents unique emotional and physical challenges that are rarely spoken about.For 28-year-old Sekai Mhurudzwa (not her real name), her first childbirth was smooth and blissful. Yet, the birth of her second child at 24 plunged her into a harrowing battle with postnatal depression (PND)."I lost myself completely," she recalls. "It was as if I had fallen into a dark pit and didn't know how to climb out. I was constantly tired, crying without reason, and everything felt meaningless."Anxiety became a constant companion. "At one point, I developed high blood pressure and even resented my baby. I was so angry - not just at my situation, but even at my first child," she says, describing the shame and confusion she felt.Like many mothers, Sekai did not initially realise she was suffering from PND. "Everyone says motherhood is hard, so I thought it was just part of the package. But when I started shouting at my baby for crying, I knew something was wrong."Her partner admits he struggled to understand what was happening. "She became distant. I thought she regretted having another child. I didn't know about PND - I thought she just needed rest," he says. Attending therapy with her changed his perspective. "I realised supporting her emotionally was as important as helping with the baby."Sekai credits therapy, family support, and connecting with other mothers for her recovery. Among those she spoke to was Tafadzwa Nyamande (31), who battled severe PND after giving birth to twins."I didn't bond with my babies for almost two months," Nyamande says. "Everyone called me blessed, but inside, I felt broken." Speaking to a counsellor at her local clinic helped her accept she was unwell, not a bad mother. "If you feel overwhelmed, speak out early," she advises.Both women now advocate for greater awareness of PND in Zimbabwe, where the condition remains widely misunderstood.A 2010 Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals study found that between 30% and 40% of Zimbabwean mothers experience PND - far higher than the World Health Organization's 2021 global estimate of 10–15%. Recent figures indicate the prevalence has risen to 34%."Every quarter, we receive two to three women struggling with postnatal depression," says Winnet Manyadza, Clinic and Further Education Manager at CONNECT, the Zimbabwe Institute of Systemic Therapy.Manyadza notes that untreated PND can strain mother–child bonds and disrupt family dynamics. Cultural stigma often worsens the situation, with some women accused of witchcraft or spiritual possession.CONNECT's approach combines individual and family counselling, helping partners recognise and respond to signs of PND. "We want husbands to understand their role in supporting their wives' recovery," says Manyadza.However, challenges remain - from cultural misconceptions to a shortage of trained mental health professionals. Manyadza believes education is key. "Mental health should be part of prenatal care. Mothers must know what to expect emotionally, not just physically."The growing prevalence of PND in Zimbabwe underscores an urgent need for open conversations, accessible mental health services, and stronger community support systems. Breaking the silence can empower mothers to seek help - safeguarding not only their own well-being, but the future of their families.