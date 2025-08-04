Boy, 9, mauled to death by boerboel dogs

News / National

by Staff reporter

A nine-year-old boy was mauled to death by four Boerboel dogs while playing with friends at Bornvalley Farm in Darwendale, police have confirmed.The fatal attack occurred on July 17, 2025, when Shelton Panganai was reportedly playing football with other children near a gum tree plantation.According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the dogs escaped from a nearby property and began chasing the group. While the other children managed to flee, Shelton was caught and attacked.Police have arrested Mark Masendeke Magede, believed to be the owner or custodian of the dogs. The four animals involved in the attack have since been put down.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi dismissed speculation circulating on social media that the case was being covered up to protect Magede, described in some posts as a prominent member of the ruling Zanu PF party."The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that the case will not be swept under the carpet as alleged on social media posts, and everything will be handled in line with the country's laws," said Nyathi.Authorities are still investigating how the dogs escaped and whether adequate safety measures were in place at the property.The tragedy has reignited debate over the keeping of aggressive dog breeds in residential and farming communities, as well as the legal responsibilities of pet owners. It follows a similar incident earlier this year in Harare, where a man was killed by dogs.