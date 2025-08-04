Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sulu dismisses claims of romantic advances towards Grace Mugabe

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Popular Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu has dismissed as false sensational social media claims that he made romantic advances towards former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Over the weekend, unverified online reports alleged that Chimbetu had proposed to the widow of the late former President Robert Mugabe after a chance encounter in Mazowe, and that he was later reported for harassment at a Harare police station.

Speaking on Tuesday, Chimbetu firmly denied the allegations, describing them as a calculated smear campaign.

"I'm just seeing the messages and posts going viral about the allegations. It's not true. Nothing of that sort has ever happened, and these are just people trying to create content in a bad way," he said.

Police have not confirmed receiving any such report, and Grace Mugabe has not commented on the matter.

The claims come amid heightened concern over the spread of false information on social media platforms in Zimbabwe. Authorities have repeatedly warned that the misuse of digital platforms to peddle fake news - including content generated or manipulated through artificial intelligence - poses significant legal and ethical risks.

Chimbetu becomes the latest public figure to be targeted by viral misinformation, with digital experts urging stronger online content verification, digital literacy, and responsible sharing among users.

The former First Lady recently celebrated her 60th birthday at a high-profile event attended by close family and friends.

Source - zimlive

