Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Garwe's ban 'null and void', says Mahere

by Staff reporter
20 secs ago | Views
Opposition activist, lawyer and law lecturer Fadzayi Mahere has challenged the legality of Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe's recent directive banning the night importation and sale of second-hand clothes, as well as night vending, describing the move as unlawful and without legal force.

Garwe announced the ban last week, citing public order and safety concerns. However, Mahere argues that such a prohibition cannot be imposed through a press statement and must be backed by proper legislation.

In a strongly worded statement posted on social media, Mahere said:

"Dear Honourable Ministers,

As a matter of law, you have no power to ban trade or any other activity by press statement. Section 68 of the Constitution requires all actions by Government to carry the force of law. Unless there is a valid enactment underlying your ban, it is invalid and of no force or effect. This is a constitutional democracy, not an unwieldy jungle. Let's adhere to the rule of law."

Her remarks have reignited debate over ministerial powers and the rule of law in Zimbabwe, with critics warning that the use of executive directives without parliamentary oversight undermines constitutional governance.

The Local Government Ministry has not yet responded to Mahere's comments.

Legal experts say the matter could be challenged in court if affected traders seek relief, with the potential to set an important precedent on the limits of ministerial authority.


Must Read

Mnangagwa's office blows 81% of budget in 6 months

15 mins ago | 1 Views

Sulu dismisses claims of romantic advances towards Grace Mugabe

15 mins ago | 3 Views

Boy, 9, mauled to death by boerboel dogs

17 mins ago | 2 Views

Girl (13) dies in labour, 'lover', father jailed

20 mins ago | 2 Views

The silent struggle facing Zimbabwean mothers

21 mins ago | 2 Views

Court interpreter arrested for fraud

22 mins ago | 4 Views

Woman in court for alleged sexual assault of form 4 pupil

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for total ban on chrome ore exports

23 mins ago | 4 Views

Govt employees in Ministry-owned homes risk losing leases

24 mins ago | 2 Views

Chinamasa reposts deleted Tagwirei appointment tweet

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Jeys Marabini charms fans with 'Umjolo' album

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC Chairmanship on August 17

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Student raped in parked kombi at CBD rank

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

Goat tender fraud trial resumes

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chicken Inn accused of abandoning injured goalkeeper

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Teen jailed 15 years for aggravated indecent assault

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Magunje cement must follow established processes

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe retailers bank on 6% economic growth

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo urged to shun imported 'waste' goods

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Food aid demand to rise until December in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco farmers demand indigenous tobacco policy

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF consolidates power in by-elections

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

JSC suspends senior magistrate over leaked corruption audio

13 hrs ago | 844 Views

Chamisa ally, Zim dually celebrate ZANU-PF terror gangsters' death

13 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Man bashes nephew over ex-wife

13 hrs ago | 715 Views

Mliswa pushes for schools' inclusive sporting curriculum

13 hrs ago | 244 Views

Man (30) severely bashes suspected witch (70)

15 hrs ago | 430 Views

Majome exposed by SA Public Protector?

16 hrs ago | 919 Views

Chinamasa deletes tweet confirming Tagwirei's appointment

17 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Body of drowned cop found after seven day search

18 hrs ago | 518 Views

Woman in brutal assault on 1-month old baby after DNA test dispute

18 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zanu-PF councillor to face trial over fraud

18 hrs ago | 212 Views

143 stolen luxury cars smuggled into Zimbabwe using fake documents

18 hrs ago | 430 Views

2 British 'drug mules' jailed in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 404 Views

Manyere, Nyengedza at centre of SA company collapse

19 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe bans pre-used clothing sales in CBDs

20 hrs ago | 606 Views

Mpofu gives public advice to Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Why was Makate penalised for SCA Judges' mistakes?

22 hrs ago | 398 Views

Majome engages South Africa over denied healthcare for Zimbabweans

23 hrs ago | 561 Views

NSSA warns pensioners

23 hrs ago | 952 Views

Cyanide poacher arrested in Chizarira National Park

24 hrs ago | 339 Views

ZimParks defends killing of collared lion 'Blondie'

24 hrs ago | 473 Views

Ghost workers at Zimbabwe's major hospitals

24 hrs ago | 428 Views

Security guard steals US$6,865 from Delta

24 hrs ago | 507 Views

Vaccine hesitancy a threat to Zimbabwe's immunisation drive

24 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bhila set for electrifying first solo concert in Bulawayo

04 Aug 2025 at 12:29hrs | 422 Views

ZBC appoints Sugar Chagonda as new CEO

04 Aug 2025 at 11:59hrs | 496 Views

Zanu-PF battlelines drawn over Tagwirei

04 Aug 2025 at 10:00hrs | 851 Views

Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

04 Aug 2025 at 09:59hrs | 1295 Views