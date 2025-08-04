Chinamasa faces backlash over Tagwirei tweet?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Legal Affairs Secretary Patrick Chinamasa is embroiled in a heated internal dispute following his controversial tweet asserting that businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei has been co-opted into the party's Central Committee, deepening existing divisions within the ruling party.Chinamasa's tweet, first posted on Sunday, claimed that Tagwirei's appointment was virtually finalized, pending formal approval at the next sitting of Zanu-PF's main decision-making body held between congresses. He stated that Tagwirei's co-option was initially agreed upon at the Politburo meeting on 2 July at the party headquarters and subsequently endorsed at another Politburo meeting last Wednesday - the administrative arm of the Central Committee.The tweet immediately provoked strong backlash from senior Zanu-PF leaders, including Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, and party Secretary-General Obert Mpofu. Their ire reportedly compelled Chinamasa to delete the tweet late yesterday to avert disciplinary measures.In a dramatic turn, however, Chinamasa reposted the same tweet in the early hours of this morning at 1:58 am, seemingly defying party leadership while they were off-duty.Insiders suggest that Chinamasa claims to have President Emmerson Mnangagwa's backing for his actions, noting the close political alliance between Mnangagwa and Tagwirei, a prominent business magnate.The controversy builds on earlier contradictions, as Chinamasa previously disputed Mpofu's position on Tagwirei's eligibility. Mpofu had issued a 5 June internal circular outlining the co-option process, which effectively rendered Tagwirei ineligible. Chinamasa's subsequent circular appeared to reverse this decision, restoring Tagwirei's eligibility.Now, through his latest tweet, Chinamasa asserts that Tagwirei's admission into the Central Committee is a fait accompli.Attempts to reach Chinamasa for comment have been unsuccessful, as he has not responded to calls or messages.When approached for comment, party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa distanced himself from the controversy. "Ask him to explain that, not me," Mutsvangwa said tersely.The episode exposes a deepening rift within Zanu-PF's upper echelons, highlighting ongoing factional tensions as the party prepares for upcoming internal elections and leadership reshuffles.