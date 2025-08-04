Director arrested over US$7.6m payments for LP gas imports

News / National

by Staff reporter

Grant Wellington Thulisa (Pvt) Ltd, represented by its director Grant Chitate, has been dragged before the courts on allegations of making unauthorised foreign payments totalling US$7.6 million for the importation of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas over a five-year period.Chitate, who was also charged in his personal capacity, faces accusations of contravening Section 5(1) of the Exchange Control Act [Chapter 22:05], as read with Section 11(1)(a)(b) of the Exchange Control Regulations, Statutory Instrument 109 of 1996 - which prohibits making foreign payments without Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) authorisation.According to court papers, between January 2019 and December 2024, the accused allegedly facilitated the importation of 9.4 million kilogrammes of LP gas valued at US$7,669,864.12 without the required RBZ approvals. Authorities say no corresponding payments were recorded in the company's local bank accounts, and the balances did not reconcile with the value of imports.Law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigations, with the matter seen as part of an intensified crackdown on illegal foreign currency transactions and irregularities in high-value imports.Chitate was released on US$1,000 bail under strict conditions and is scheduled to return to court on September 2, 2025.Authorities have warned that compliance with foreign exchange regulations remains a key focus in efforts to safeguard transparency and integrity within Zimbabwe's import sector.