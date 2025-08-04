Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe culls 120 000 quelea birds to protect winter wheat

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Close to 120,000 quelea birds have been culled in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces as the Government intensifies efforts to protect the country's winter wheat crop from one of its most destructive migratory pests.

According to officials, 74,900 birds were eliminated in Chikombedzi and Mapari, while another 44,000 were destroyed at Birchenough Bridge, as part of a nationwide surveillance and rapid-response campaign targeting roosting sites across key wheat-producing zones.

The culling operations are part of a broader strategy by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to safeguard Zimbabwe's winter wheat harvest, which currently spans over 120,000 hectares.

Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said the Government's response was "equal to the task at hand," noting that a combination of technology, surveillance teams, and private sector support has made the campaign more effective.

"We are using every tool at our disposal, from drones and aircraft to on-the-ground teams, to ensure our wheat crop is protected," Prof Jiri said in an interview. "The private sector's role in financing and operational support is critical as we work to achieve national food security targets."

He warned that without urgent intervention, even a single uncontrolled roost of quelea birds could destroy vast areas of wheat within hours.

"One uncontrolled roost can devastate hundreds of hectares," he said. "Our surveillance, rapid-response teams and technology partners are ensuring that doesn't happen."

Quelea birds, though small, are capable of consuming up to 10 grammes of grain per day per bird. In flocks that often exceed a million, this translates to as much as 10 tonnes of grain daily. Experts say that a large roost can strip a hectare of wheat in just a few hours, potentially wiping out four tonnes of grain - enough to feed a family of six for a year.

To prevent such losses, the Ministry has deployed an arsenal of pest control methods, including traditional netting and cutting-edge technologies like the recently acquired Agras T40 drones, aircraft spraying, and chemical applications. These efforts are being supported by ward-level monitoring centres tracking migratory patterns and roosting behaviours.

According to the latest Agricultural Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) report, Zimbabwe's winter wheat crop is spread across 120,096 hectares, now entering its most vulnerable growth stages. Around 25 percent of the crop is at stem elongation, 37 percent at booting, 22 percent at heading, 14 percent at anthesis, and 2 percent at grain filling.

At this stage, agronomists are focused on strengthening tillers, thickening stems, and maintaining nutrient availability to ensure optimal grain formation.

ARDAS acting chief director Mr Leonard Munamati urged farmers to uphold strict agronomic discipline as the season enters a crucial phase.

"Irrigate early in the morning to minimise evaporation losses, scout fields weekly for pests and rust diseases, and apply herbicides where necessary," he said. "Small management lapses now can have a huge impact on yields later."

With rising global demand for wheat and a national push for food self-sufficiency, the Government is treating this season's crop as a strategic priority, ensuring that every possible threat - from pest invasions to agronomic challenges - is swiftly addressed.

Source - Sunday Mail

