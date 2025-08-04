Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Investor loses US$60K in botched lithium deal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A United Arab Emirates-based company has allegedly lost US$60,620 in a failed lithium deal with a local firm, prompting fraud charges against Nasha Weal Musa, director of Nasha Industries and Commodities Private Limited.

Musa appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo on Monday facing allegations of duping Rudra Mani Gen Trading LLC, a UAE-registered entity that procures minerals in Zimbabwe for export to China. The accused was remanded in custody until tomorrow for a bail hearing.

The complainant is represented by Mahek Shah (39), the company's Operations Director, who told investigators that Musa misrepresented his company's capacity to supply lithium concentrate, leading to significant financial losses.

According to State prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu, the alleged fraud began in January 2025 when Shah, seeking lithium concentrate for export, met Musa at Borrowdale's Village Walk in Harare. Musa allegedly claimed he had access to 500 metric tonnes of lithium concentrate in Kamativi, priced at US$196,000, which included facilitation of export documentation.

On January 31, the parties signed a Memorandum of Sale and Purchase Agreement, agreeing that Musa would deliver the lithium to No. 7 Faber Road, Bluffhill, where it would be collected for export. The deal specified that payment would be made only after delivery of the mineral.

However, the court heard that on February 11, Musa told Shah he was experiencing funding constraints and requested a cash advance to begin transporting the lithium. Shah then transferred US$47,000, which Musa acknowledged in writing, promising to deliver the lithium within five days.

When the deadline passed with no delivery, Musa allegedly requested more funding and received an additional US$13,620 in staggered payments.

Despite receiving the total sum of US$60,620, Musa allegedly failed to deliver any lithium, became evasive, and is accused of converting the funds to personal use. The complainant eventually reported the matter to police, leading to Musa's arrest.

The case has attracted attention as Zimbabwe continues to position itself as a major lithium supplier, with rising demand from global electric vehicle and battery manufacturers. The incident has also raised fresh concerns over fraudulent practices in the mineral trade sector.

The court will rule on Musa's bail application on Tuesday, August 6.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Govt sets guidelines for August school learning

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa backs Victoria Falls cricket stadium project

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe drawn in Group A for COSAFA U17 qualifiers

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe culls 120 000 quelea birds to protect winter wheat

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Jiri praises farmers at disputed Springs farm

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Director arrested over US$7.6m payments for LP gas imports

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Man jailed for stabbing girlfriend on the bum

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Accused Livestock Thief Seeks High Court Relief After Alleged Theft of 485 Cattle

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

FBC sees cautious recovery in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimpapers pension fund under probe

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chinamasa faces backlash over Tagwirei tweet?

8 hrs ago | 767 Views

Garwe's ban 'null and void', says Mahere

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa's office blows 81% of budget in 6 months

8 hrs ago | 296 Views

Sulu dismisses claims of romantic advances towards Grace Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 779 Views

Boy, 9, mauled to death by boerboel dogs

8 hrs ago | 309 Views

Girl (13) dies in labour, 'lover', father jailed

8 hrs ago | 577 Views

The silent struggle facing Zimbabwean mothers

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

Court interpreter arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Woman in court for alleged sexual assault of form 4 pupil

8 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for total ban on chrome ore exports

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

Govt employees in Ministry-owned homes risk losing leases

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chinamasa reposts deleted Tagwirei appointment tweet

10 hrs ago | 548 Views

Jeys Marabini charms fans with 'Umjolo' album

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC Chairmanship on August 17

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Student raped in parked kombi at CBD rank

11 hrs ago | 976 Views

Goat tender fraud trial resumes

11 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chicken Inn accused of abandoning injured goalkeeper

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Teen jailed 15 years for aggravated indecent assault

11 hrs ago | 386 Views

Magunje cement must follow established processes

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe retailers bank on 6% economic growth

11 hrs ago | 46 Views

Bulawayo urged to shun imported 'waste' goods

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Food aid demand to rise until December in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco farmers demand indigenous tobacco policy

11 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF consolidates power in by-elections

11 hrs ago | 64 Views

JSC suspends senior magistrate over leaked corruption audio

21 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chamisa ally, Zim dually celebrate ZANU-PF terror gangsters' death

21 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Man bashes nephew over ex-wife

21 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mliswa pushes for schools' inclusive sporting curriculum

21 hrs ago | 351 Views

Man (30) severely bashes suspected witch (70)

22 hrs ago | 563 Views

Majome exposed by SA Public Protector?

24 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Chinamasa deletes tweet confirming Tagwirei's appointment

04 Aug 2025 at 19:30hrs | 1736 Views

Body of drowned cop found after seven day search

04 Aug 2025 at 18:41hrs | 611 Views

Woman in brutal assault on 1-month old baby after DNA test dispute

04 Aug 2025 at 18:40hrs | 595 Views

Zanu-PF councillor to face trial over fraud

04 Aug 2025 at 18:38hrs | 226 Views

143 stolen luxury cars smuggled into Zimbabwe using fake documents

04 Aug 2025 at 18:38hrs | 461 Views

2 British 'drug mules' jailed in Zimbabwe

04 Aug 2025 at 18:37hrs | 451 Views

Manyere, Nyengedza at centre of SA company collapse

04 Aug 2025 at 17:15hrs | 417 Views

Zimbabwe bans pre-used clothing sales in CBDs

04 Aug 2025 at 17:04hrs | 663 Views

Mpofu gives public advice to Chamisa

04 Aug 2025 at 16:59hrs | 1316 Views