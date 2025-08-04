Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe drawn in Group A for COSAFA U17 qualifiers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Hosts Zimbabwe will battle it out in Group A of the 2026 TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations | COSAFA Qualifiers, set to take place in Harare from September 11 to 20, 2025.

The Young Warriors have been drawn alongside Mozambique, Comoros, and Eswatini in what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested group. As hosts, Zimbabwe enter the tournament as top seeds in their group and will be hoping to leverage home advantage to secure a place in the semifinals.

Only the group winners and the best second-placed team across all groups will advance to the last four of the regional tournament. The top two teams from the COSAFA qualifiers will earn a spot at the CAF U-17 AFCON, scheduled for 2026, which also serves as a pathway to the newly expanded FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The global tournament will now feature 48 teams, with 10 slots allocated to Africa, making the COSAFA competition an even more vital opportunity for emerging talent to step onto the world stage.

Zimbabwe will be hoping to return to continental prominence in the youth category, with this tournament offering both a platform for development and a chance at redemption after several years of underwhelming performances at junior level.

With preparations underway and national pride at stake, all eyes will be on Harare next month as the next generation of Southern African football talent vies for a place among the continent's elite.
TOTALENERGIES CAF UNDER-17 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS COSAFA QUALIFIERS 2026

GROUP A: Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Comoros, Eswatini GROUP B: Zambia, South Africa, Madagascar, Malawi, GROUP C: Angola, Botswana, Mauritius, Lesotho.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Govt sets guidelines for August school learning

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa backs Victoria Falls cricket stadium project

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Investor loses US$60K in botched lithium deal

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe culls 120 000 quelea birds to protect winter wheat

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Jiri praises farmers at disputed Springs farm

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Director arrested over US$7.6m payments for LP gas imports

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Man jailed for stabbing girlfriend on the bum

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Accused Livestock Thief Seeks High Court Relief After Alleged Theft of 485 Cattle

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

FBC sees cautious recovery in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimpapers pension fund under probe

8 hrs ago | 299 Views

Chinamasa faces backlash over Tagwirei tweet?

8 hrs ago | 777 Views

Garwe's ban 'null and void', says Mahere

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mnangagwa's office blows 81% of budget in 6 months

8 hrs ago | 302 Views

Sulu dismisses claims of romantic advances towards Grace Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 790 Views

Boy, 9, mauled to death by boerboel dogs

8 hrs ago | 313 Views

Girl (13) dies in labour, 'lover', father jailed

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

The silent struggle facing Zimbabwean mothers

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

Court interpreter arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Woman in court for alleged sexual assault of form 4 pupil

8 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for total ban on chrome ore exports

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

Govt employees in Ministry-owned homes risk losing leases

8 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chinamasa reposts deleted Tagwirei appointment tweet

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

Jeys Marabini charms fans with 'Umjolo' album

11 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC Chairmanship on August 17

11 hrs ago | 363 Views

Student raped in parked kombi at CBD rank

11 hrs ago | 991 Views

Goat tender fraud trial resumes

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chicken Inn accused of abandoning injured goalkeeper

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

Teen jailed 15 years for aggravated indecent assault

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

Magunje cement must follow established processes

12 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe retailers bank on 6% economic growth

12 hrs ago | 46 Views

Bulawayo urged to shun imported 'waste' goods

12 hrs ago | 203 Views

Food aid demand to rise until December in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco farmers demand indigenous tobacco policy

12 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF consolidates power in by-elections

12 hrs ago | 65 Views

JSC suspends senior magistrate over leaked corruption audio

21 hrs ago | 977 Views

Chamisa ally, Zim dually celebrate ZANU-PF terror gangsters' death

21 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Man bashes nephew over ex-wife

21 hrs ago | 848 Views

Mliswa pushes for schools' inclusive sporting curriculum

21 hrs ago | 355 Views

Man (30) severely bashes suspected witch (70)

23 hrs ago | 566 Views

Majome exposed by SA Public Protector?

24 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Chinamasa deletes tweet confirming Tagwirei's appointment

04 Aug 2025 at 19:30hrs | 1738 Views

Body of drowned cop found after seven day search

04 Aug 2025 at 18:41hrs | 614 Views

Woman in brutal assault on 1-month old baby after DNA test dispute

04 Aug 2025 at 18:40hrs | 596 Views

Zanu-PF councillor to face trial over fraud

04 Aug 2025 at 18:38hrs | 226 Views

143 stolen luxury cars smuggled into Zimbabwe using fake documents

04 Aug 2025 at 18:38hrs | 462 Views

2 British 'drug mules' jailed in Zimbabwe

04 Aug 2025 at 18:37hrs | 453 Views

Manyere, Nyengedza at centre of SA company collapse

04 Aug 2025 at 17:15hrs | 419 Views

Zimbabwe bans pre-used clothing sales in CBDs

04 Aug 2025 at 17:04hrs | 665 Views

Mpofu gives public advice to Chamisa

04 Aug 2025 at 16:59hrs | 1318 Views