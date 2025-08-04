Mnangagwa backs Victoria Falls cricket stadium project

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reiterated his government's full backing of the construction of a world-class 10,000-seater cricket stadium in Victoria Falls, a major infrastructure project expected to elevate Zimbabwe's status in international sport while boosting its tourism sector.Speaking on Monday during the launch of the Zimbabwe Tourism and Hospitality Industry Policy at State House, Mnangagwa threw his weight behind the ongoing development, located within the Masuwe Special Economic Zone, saying the initiative reflects the country's broader goals of modernisation and global competitiveness."Government commends the ongoing work on the 10,000-seater Cricket Stadium in the Masuwe Special Economic Zone in Victoria Falls," Mnangagwa said. In a moment of light-hearted banter, he added, "If it doesn't come out well, it is not my fault - ask that one," gesturing toward Tourism Minister Barbra Rwodzi. "I told her I will support her with whatever she imagines is needed."The Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium is being developed as part of Zimbabwe Cricket's strategic infrastructure drive and is central to the nation's preparations to co-host two major global tournaments: the 2026 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Zimbabwe will co-host these events with Namibia, and with South Africa also participating in the senior tournament.Construction of the stadium is being led by the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency, a state-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development. The agency is serving as the main contractor on the project.More than just a venue for cricket, the facility is being designed as a multi-purpose complex capable of hosting a range of sporting, cultural, and entertainment events. Government officials and industry stakeholders believe it will help transform Victoria Falls into a regional hub for international events, drawing more tourists and creating new economic opportunities.The stadium forms part of a much larger development blueprint for the Masuwe Special Economic Zone. This expansive masterplan also includes a state-of-the-art convention centre, luxury hotels and villas, a golf estate, a medical tourism hub, a new commercial CBD, an international services centre, and high-end residential areas.Government officials say the project reflects Zimbabwe's vision of becoming a competitive destination for tourism, business, and sport on the African continent.With construction progressing steadily, the Mosi-oa-Tunya stadium is becoming a powerful symbol of the country's infrastructure ambitions and its strategy to use sport and tourism as key drivers of sustainable economic growth.