Govt sets guidelines for August school learning

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has announced official guidelines for the upcoming vacation school programme, which will run from August 8 to August 21, 2025. The initiative is aimed at improving exam preparedness among final-year learners, specifically those in Grade 7, Form 4, and Upper Sixth, who are set to sit for national examinations later this year.

In a circular distributed to all provincial and district education offices, the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Moses Mhike, said the programme is intended to provide structured revision and academic reinforcement during the school holidays. He emphasized that schools must respect the national holidays - Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day - and must not conduct lessons on those days. However, schools may utilise weekends during the two-week window in order to fulfil the allowed ten-day period. Mhike made it clear that no vacation school activities will be permitted beyond August 21.

To ensure uniformity and fairness, the Ministry has also set a standard fee structure. Primary schools are permitted to charge a maximum of US$2, while secondary schools may charge between US$3 and US$5. Boarding schools are allowed to add an extra US$5 to cover residential expenses. All learners attending the vacation programme are expected to wear full school uniforms, and teachers must present themselves in professional work attire to maintain a formal and focused learning environment.

Mhike said the Ministry has tasked school inspectors and district literacy coordinators with monitoring the programme to ensure that schools adhere to the set standards and remain focused on exam preparation. The Ministry views the vacation school as a critical intervention to help learners consolidate key concepts in the syllabus and receive targeted academic support.

He urged school heads to ensure that all logistical arrangements - including timetables, teacher deployment, and lesson planning - are aligned with the programme's core purpose of boosting examination performance through intensive academic support during the break.

Parents and guardians have also been encouraged to support the initiative by ensuring that learners attend consistently and come prepared to make the most of the opportunity. The Ministry believes that with collaboration among schools, teachers, and families, the vacation school programme can play a pivotal role in enhancing the performance of learners in this year's examinations.

Source - NewZiana

