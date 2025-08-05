Miner kills colleague over noise pollution

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 33-year-old miner from Gonkwe village under Chief Mathema in Matabeleland South has been arrested for allegedly killing his workmate after a dispute involving the victim's son turned violent.Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Chiratidzo Dube confirmed the arrest, identifying the accused as Sandra Mpofu and the deceased as 53-year-old Washington Ndlovu, both artisanal miners at Gwakwe Associates and residents of the same farm.According to police, the incident occurred on July 29 at around 9pm. Ndlovu and his colleagues were seated around a fireplace when Mpofu arrived with a friend, Thokozani, and ordered everyone to be quiet. However, Ndlovu's son, 25-year-old Wilbert, continued talking, angering Mpofu."Mpofu withdrew a log from the fireplace and struck Wilbert once on the left arm. This prompted his father, Washington, to intervene, slapping Mpofu once in the face," Inspector Dube said.In retaliation, Mpofu allegedly used the same log to strike Washington on the head, causing him to fall. He then picked up a steel mortar and struck him again on the head, inflicting deep cuts.Washington was rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital the following day, and police were alerted. Mpofu was arrested soon after."On the same day, at around 8pm, Washington succumbed to the injuries while admitted to hospital," Dube said.Police have urged the public to resolve disputes peacefully and to seek mediation from third parties instead of resorting to violence.