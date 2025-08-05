Man rapes, impregnates maid's daughter

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 41-year-old Manyame man was on Monday arrested for raping and impregnating his domestic worker's daughter.The matter was however, withdrawn before plea.Everson Zimondi was reported to have been targeting the victim aged 23 whenever she visited her mother.On the day in question, sometime in February, the woman visited her mother and Zimondi was taking a bath upon her arrival.Her mother was not at house.When Zimondi finished bathing, he asked his victim to get his clothes from his bedroom.He followed her to his bedroom, removed his morning gown and raped her once without protection. She did not inform her mother or anyone about the rape.On a separate occasion, Zimondi's victim visited her mother and was offered transport upon leaving for the city centre by Zimondi.On their way, Zimondi stopped at a lodge, booked a room for them to have some drinks. As they were having their drinks, he raped her once without protection.Last Friday, the victim suspected that she was pregnant, carried out a pregnancy test on herself. She discovered that she was pregnant leading to the arrest of Zimondi.Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the arrest."Police arrested a man for raping his domestic worker's daughter."The complainant was referred to Harare Hospital for medical examinations."Investigations were done, the accused person was taken to Harare Magistrate Court on Monday and the complainant withdrew the case before plea," said Insp Chakanza.