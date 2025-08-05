Forensic expert links Bulawayo deputy mayor to 'bribery list'

News / National

A forensic handwriting expert has told a local court that Bulawayo deputy mayor Edwin Ndlovu authored a document allegedly listing councillors earmarked to receive a US$20,000 bribe from a company seeking land to build a cement plant.Testifying on Monday before magistrate Richard Ramaboea, handwriting analyst Kurauone Madziranyika said handwriting samples obtained from Ndlovu matched the writing on a document submitted by Labenmon Investments, the company at the centre of the corruption allegations."The questioned handwriting was authored by the same person who authored the standard handwriting samples submitted in this case — Edwin Ndlovu," Madziranyika told the court.He pointed to consistent formations of letters such as "U, B, A, R, O, M" and the number "7" as clear matching characteristics between the disputed document and the authenticated samples.Ndlovu and Ward 3 councillor Mpumelelo Moyo, who chairs the city's Finance and Development Committee, are accused of soliciting the US$20,000 bribe for themselves and 20 other unnamed councillors.Prosecutors say Labenmon Investments first applied to the Bulawayo City Council in November 2023 for 10 hectares of land in Cowdray Park to build a cement plant. The request was turned down over environmental concerns, particularly the impact of cement dust.The company reapplied in April 2024 and was allocated a reduced parcel of 5.6 hectares."After receiving the offer letter, the accused persons allegedly approached Labenmon representative Ms Mapfumo and demanded a US$20,000 payment — said to be a reward for facilitating approval of the project," prosecutor Nkanyezi Nyoni told the court.The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), acting on a tip-off, set up a sting operation. Ndlovu and Moyo were arrested at Mapfumo's residence shortly after allegedly taking possession of the "bribe" money.The trial continues.