ZBC licence Inspector loses cash in office break-In

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) licence inspector lost more than US$7,000 to thieves who broke into his office over the weekend.The inspector, identified as 30-year-old Tinashe Mushore, reported for duty on Monday morning and found the door to his office had been forced open with an unknown object.Upon entering, he discovered that a desktop computer was missing. Further checks revealed that approximately US$7,000 in cash, which had been stored in a cardboard box inside the office, had also been stolen.Mushore told police he had knocked off duty on Saturday, leaving everything in order, and had taken the office keys home for the weekend. He was off duty on Sunday and only returned on Monday to find the break-in.The incident was reported to Mbare Police Station under reference number RRB6543655.One of the security officers interviewed by police said he had noticed drops of a liquid substance in the passage early in the morning when he went to the toilet but had not realised the premises had been broken into.Police investigations into the break-in and theft are ongoing.