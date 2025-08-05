Zimbabwe govt gazettes public service amendment bill

News / National

Government has gazetted the Public Service Amendment Bill, which will compel civil servants to resign upon assuming political office, grant female employees 98 days of fully paid maternity leave without restrictions, and prohibit industrial action by workers in essential health services.The proposed legislation, which seeks to align public service regulations with the Constitution of Zimbabwe, also requires Public Service Commissioners to declare their assets.According to Clause 20 of the Bill, any civil servant who assumes political office - whether as a Member of Parliament or councillor - must resign within 30 days, in line with Sections 129(h) and 278(1) of the Constitution.Section 129(h) provides that a parliamentary seat becomes vacant if a Member was a public officer, or employed by a statutory body, government-controlled entity, provincial or metropolitan council, or local authority at the time of election, and fails to relinquish that position within the stipulated 30 days.The Bill also introduces a firm restriction on industrial action in the health sector. Clause 22 states that those providing essential services will not be allowed to embark on strikes, to prevent disruption of critical health care. Essential services are defined as those whose interruption would "endanger, immediately, the life, personal safety or health of any person."The measure is aimed at ending recurrent strikes by health workers that have in the past paralysed hospitals and resulted in patient deaths. Government has repeatedly urged dialogue in place of collective job actions that compromise access to health care, which is a constitutional right.In a significant development for workers' rights, Clause 23 guarantees female employees 98 days of maternity leave on full pay - without the previous requirement of at least one year's service or limits on how many times it can be taken. This aligns public service conditions with the Labour Act [Chapter 28:01] but goes further by removing qualifying restrictions.The Bill, approved by Cabinet, will soon be tabled in Parliament for debate. Once passed, it is expected to have far-reaching implications for the conduct of public servants, the stability of essential public services, and the protection of workers' rights.