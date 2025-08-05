Families of newly declared heroes to receive flags

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will present national flags to the families of four posthumously declared National Heroes during this year's Heroes Day commemorations, set for Monday next week.The recipients will be the families of Benjamin Burombo, Brigadier-General (Rtd) Lameck Francisco Mutanda, John Mbedzi, and Jairos Jiri.Updating the nation during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said final preparations for one of the country's most significant national events are well underway."Final preparations for the 2025 Heroes Day Commemorations are underway, and the main event will be held at the National Heroes Acre in Harare. As is customary, provincial commemorations will also take place across all provinces," said Dr Muswere.He added that 223 families of fallen heroes and heroines will attend the main celebrations in Harare, where the President will personally hand over the national flags to the families of the four newly declared National Heroes.Turning to the Defence Forces Day commemorations scheduled for August 12 at Rufaro Stadium, Dr Muswere said the event will run under the theme: "Zimbabwe Defence Forces: Guaranteeing Peace and Stability for the Attainment of Vision 2030."Rehearsals for the military parade and displays are currently underway at the stadium, with selected entertainment groups lined up to perform. The commemorations will conclude with a football match between the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Select Team and reigning Premier Soccer League champions Simba Bhora.Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day Community Assistance Week, which began on July 28, will end tomorrow.Dr Muswere also revealed that Cabinet had been briefed on preparations for the 46th Independence Day and Children's Party celebrations, which will be hosted in Maphisa, Matobo District, Matabeleland South Province, in April 2026."Initial venue preparations have commenced, and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies have been directed to ensure project completion in time for the celebrations," he said.