Call for ban on touts after rape of Grade 7 learner at rank

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWEANS have called for the outright ban on touts operating at ranks and streets of Harare after a Grade 7 school girl was raped in a parked kombi at Rezende Parkade last Friday.Initially, the learner was humiliated by touts who were dragging her to various kombis at the rank before one of them pretended to be a Good Samaritan and led her to a parked kombi nearby.He locked the kombi and raped her once without protection.Police have appealed for information leading to the identification of the tout who approached the victim purporting that he wanted to help her.The story ignited a huge debate on our online platforms with most readers calling for action aimed at addressing the sexual offence, unruly behaviour, harassment of commuters and disorder at the ranks.Touts (mahwindi) are often associated with aggressive and disruptive behaviour across the country, including vulgar language and theft of commuters' belongings.The call has been made for increased police presence and stricter enforcement of traffic laws as a measure to drive out touts during peak hours.However, authorities have been urged to deal with underlying issues of demand for public transport and viable alternatives.