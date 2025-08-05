Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Standoff erupts between Zimpapers board and management

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A major standoff has erupted between the Zimpapers board and management, and three former company executives dismissed in January over allegations of corruption and fraud, as the board insists no exit packages be paid until a forensic audit is completed.

The three former top managers - Pikirayi Deketeke (former chief executive), Farai Matanhire (former chief finance officer), and Tapuwa Mandimutsira (former chief marketing officer) - are demanding a combined US$1.3 million in exit benefits.

However, the Zimpapers board, chaired by Doreen Sibanda, together with acting chief executive William Chikoto, have withheld payments pending the outcome of a forensic audit launched to investigate serious financial discrepancies within the company.

The audit was initiated with the backing of Information Minister Jenfan Muswere, after an alarming US$13 million was reportedly found to be unaccounted for, raising suspicions of fraud, corruption, and misappropriation.

This investigation coincides with a probe by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) into the Zimpapers Pension Fund following complaints about irregular employee deduction remittances, which have caused some company units to accrue debts to the fund.

Further concerns surround the opaque sale of several company properties under unclear circumstances, with corruption allegations clouding the transactions.

The three executives were removed in January after their contracts expired, with Minister Muswere's approval. Deketeke, who led the company for 37 years and spearheaded its diversification into an integrated media group, was replaced by Chikoto - the group's editorial executive - in an acting chief executive capacity.

Chikoto brings extensive editorial and management experience, having served as editor for The Herald and The Sunday Mail. Alongside acting editorial executive and de facto editor-in-chief Elias Mambo, Chikoto is spearheading Zimpapers' newsroom transformation project, a vital component of the company's wider digital transformation strategy.

Zimpapers has reiterated its commitment to digital innovation, expanding market reach, and enhancing customer experience amid these ongoing internal reforms.


Must Read

FC Platinum in spotlight over match-fixing allegations

33 mins ago | 23 Views

Police deploy for holidays, warn reckless motorists

34 mins ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo's deteriorating roads and malfunctioning traffic lights

36 mins ago | 21 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos dugout debut

39 mins ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF rallies affiliates in push for citizen empowerment

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

No politics for Zimbabwe civil servants

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Man arrested over spate of robberies, attempted murder

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Hillside Teachers College calls for applications

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

Retired Judge Cheda to testify in threat-to-kill case

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

US requires Zambia, Malawi citizens to pay up to $15,000 bond for some visitor visas

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

6 in 10 Zimbabweans consider leaving the country?

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Call for ban on touts after rape of Grade 7 learner at rank

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Families of newly declared heroes to receive flags

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe sees sharp rise in credit registry inquiries

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes public service amendment bill

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

ZBC licence Inspector loses cash in office break-In

6 hrs ago | 284 Views

Cabinet approves agric sector taxes, permits review

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Forensic expert links Bulawayo deputy mayor to 'bribery list'

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man rapes, impregnates maid's daughter

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Miner kills colleague over noise pollution

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Govt faces backlash over night vending, pre-used clothes ban

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to act on speculative pricing

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Kariba mayor under fire for attending Zanu-PF meeting

6 hrs ago | 128 Views

Garwe flags mismanagement in local authorities

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt sets guidelines for August school learning

21 hrs ago | 748 Views

Mnangagwa backs Victoria Falls cricket stadium project

21 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe drawn in Group A for COSAFA U17 qualifiers

21 hrs ago | 144 Views

Investor loses US$60K in botched lithium deal

21 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zimbabwe culls 120 000 quelea birds to protect winter wheat

21 hrs ago | 359 Views

Jiri praises farmers at disputed Springs farm

21 hrs ago | 435 Views

Director arrested over US$7.6m payments for LP gas imports

21 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Man jailed for stabbing girlfriend on the bum

21 hrs ago | 425 Views

Accused Livestock Thief Seeks High Court Relief After Alleged Theft of 485 Cattle

22 hrs ago | 446 Views

FBC sees cautious recovery in Zimbabwe

05 Aug 2025 at 14:38hrs | 205 Views

Zimpapers pension fund under probe

05 Aug 2025 at 12:37hrs | 526 Views

Chinamasa faces backlash over Tagwirei tweet?

05 Aug 2025 at 12:36hrs | 1055 Views

Garwe's ban 'null and void', says Mahere

05 Aug 2025 at 12:34hrs | 782 Views

Mnangagwa's office blows 81% of budget in 6 months

05 Aug 2025 at 12:19hrs | 452 Views

Sulu dismisses claims of romantic advances towards Grace Mugabe

05 Aug 2025 at 12:19hrs | 1022 Views

Boy, 9, mauled to death by boerboel dogs

05 Aug 2025 at 12:17hrs | 433 Views

Girl (13) dies in labour, 'lover', father jailed

05 Aug 2025 at 12:14hrs | 1002 Views

The silent struggle facing Zimbabwean mothers

05 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 180 Views

Court interpreter arrested for fraud

05 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 254 Views

Woman in court for alleged sexual assault of form 4 pupil

05 Aug 2025 at 12:12hrs | 474 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for total ban on chrome ore exports

05 Aug 2025 at 12:11hrs | 138 Views

Govt employees in Ministry-owned homes risk losing leases

05 Aug 2025 at 12:10hrs | 157 Views

Chinamasa reposts deleted Tagwirei appointment tweet

05 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 636 Views

Jeys Marabini charms fans with 'Umjolo' album

05 Aug 2025 at 09:41hrs | 155 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC Chairmanship on August 17

05 Aug 2025 at 09:05hrs | 450 Views